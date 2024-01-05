Chanting the club anthem with thousands of like-minded people at a packed stadium is one of the greatest experiences one can have as a soccer fan. This is why millions of fans across the globe flock to their favorite stadiums to watch their heroes in action, creating unforgettable memories.

In 2022, Manchester United’s Old Trafford emerged as the most popular stadium on the planet, clocking an average of 73,690 fans per home game. Old Trafford retained its crown as the most popular English stadium in the world in 2023 but could not climb to the top of the global rankings. Their arch-rivals, Liverpool, could not even crack the top 20, while Arsenal were not even the most popular club in London. Continue reading to check out the 20 most-attended soccer stadiums in the world in 2023.

Stats via: Transfermarkt (League attendance only)

#20 Manchester City – Etihad Stadium: 53,305 Fans

Often criticized for their lack of fans, Manchester City proudly claim the 20th spot. Their home venue, the Etihad Stadium, recorded an average attendance of 53,305 throughout 2023. The maximum capacity of the stadium currently stands at 55,017.

Manchester City fans were treated to a historic year in 2023. They saw their team come from behind to win the Premier League race, finally bag their first UEFA Champions League trophy, and secure the FA Cup — recording their first-ever Treble. They are currently in third place in the Premier League and will face underdogs Copenhagen in the 2023-24 UEFA Champions League Round of 16.

#19 Ajax – Johan Cruyff Arena: 53,767 Fans

The only Dutch team to crack the top 20, Ajax’s Johan Cruyff Arena enjoyed an average footfall of 53,767 fans in home games in 2023. The Arena can house a maximum of 55,600 fans.

Ajax did not have the best 2023. They finished third in the Eredivisie in the 2022-23 season — 13 points adrift of winners Feyenoord. Their poor run continued in the first half of the 2023-24 season, with them ending 2023 sitting in fifth in the Eredivisie table and with a 3-2 defeat to USV Hercules in the KNVB Cup (December 20).

#18 Hamburger SV – Volksparkstadion: 56,323 Fans

In 18th place, we have 2. Bundesliga outfit Hamburger SV. Hamburger’s 57,000-seater Volksparkstadion was packed in almost all games in 2023, with an average of 56,323 fans attending the home matches.

Hamburger had a half-decent 2023. They finished in third place in the second division of German soccer and crashed out of the DFB Pokal in the second round. Tim Walter’s side have been steady in 2023-24, with them currently occupying the third spot in the 2. Bundesliga rankings.

#17 Flamengo – Estadio Mario Filho: 56,689 Fans

Brazilian side Flamengo are the only non-European team to breach this esteemed list. Flamengo’s Estadio Mario Filho, which can sit 78,838 fans, recorded an average attendance of 56,689 fans in home games throughout 2023.

Flamengo played under four coaches in 2023. They started with Vitor Pereira and then switched to caretaker manager Mario Jorge. Jorge eventually made way for Jorge Sampaoli, but the Argentine tactician was dismissed only five months in. After another brief caretaking stint by Jorge, Tite took charge of the club. Flamengo finished in fourth place in Serie A and were eliminated in the Round of 16 of the Copa Libertadores.

#16 Atletico Madrid – Civitas Metropolitano: 57,285 Fans

The third-most popular club in Spain, Atletico Madrid, had a lot of support from their fans in 2023, with an average of 57,285 spectators attending their games at the Civitas Metropolitano Stadium. The official capacity of the stadium is 70,460.

Los Rojiblancos endured a trophyless 2023. They finished third in the La Liga race and only reached the quarter-finals of the Copa del Rey. Their end to the year, however, was impressive, with them claiming a 1-0 La Liga win over Sevilla in Madrid despite being a man down.

#15 Celtic – Celtic Park: 58,655 Fans

Scottish giants Celtic have one of the most passionate fanbases on the planet, and they have the numbers to show for it. According to Transfermarkt, an average of 58,655 fans filled the 60,832-seater Celtic Park during home league matches in 2023, which is the highest in the Scottish Premiership.

Celtic rewarded their fans’ faith by producing eye-catching performances throughout the year, winning the Premiership, League Cup, and the Scottish Cup. They are heading toward another rewarding year, with them currently sitting in pole position in the Premiership rankings.

#14 Benfica – Estadio Da Luz: 59,125 Fans

Witnessing an average footfall of 59,125 fans in 2023, Benfica’s Estadio Da Luz emerged as the most-attended soccer stadium in Portugal. The official seating capacity stadium is 64,642.

Benfica were at the top of their game in the 2022-23 Primeira Liga, with them clinching the Portuguese first-division title owing to their extraordinary displays. They also impressed in the first half of the 2023-24 season, climbing to second place in the league standings after amassing 36 points from 15 matches before the end of the year.

#13 Marseille – Velodrome: 59,301 Fans

Paris Saint-Germain may very well be the richest and most successful team in France, but they are nowhere as popular as Marseille when it comes to pulling fans to the stadium. Marseille had an average of 59,301 fans at Velodrome throughout 2023. Velodrome can accommodate a maximum of 67,394 fans at once.

Last year was not special for Marseille. They finished third in the Ligue 1 race in 2022-23 and crashed out of the Coupe de France in the quarter-finals. In the first part of the 2023-24 season (before December 31), they picked up only 27 points in 17 games to slip to sixth place in the Ligue 1 standings. They also failed to qualify for the Europa League Round of 16 as Group B winners, ceding the spot to Brighton & Hove Albion.

#12 Arsenal – Emirates Stadium: 60,199 Fans

Arsenal, who were in seventh place in the same rankings in 2022, slipped to 12th place in 2023. Throughout 2023, Arsenal’s home, the Emirates Stadium, recorded an average league attendance of 60,199 fans. The official capacity of the stadium stands at 60,704.

The Gunners had a mixed 2023. On one hand, they emerged as serious title contenders in the 2022-23 season. On the other, they shockingly collapsed toward the end, allowing Manchester City to clinch the Premier League. They also endured a poor end to the year, losing to West Ham United and Fulham and slipping to fourth place in the English top-flight rankings.

#11 Schalke – Veltins-Arena: 61,336 Fans

The Veltins-Arena of Schalke is the 11th soccer stadium on this list. The 62,271-seater venue witnessed an average attendance of 61,336 fans during Schalke’s home league matches in 2023.

Schalke did not have a year to remember. They finished 17th in the 2022-23 Bundesliga season and were relegated. Their poor run has continued in the 2023-24 season as well, with them currently sitting in 14th place in the second division.

#10 Real Madrid – Santiago Bernabeu Stadium: 61,499 Fans

In the 10th place, we have Real Madrid’s cathedral, the Santiago Bernabeu Stadium. The Bernabeu, which was under construction for most of 2023, saw an average of 61,499 fans flock to the stands during home league matches. Officially, the Bernabeu can sit a total of 81,044.

Los Blancos had a forgettable end to the 2022-23 season. They were knocked out by Manchester City in the UEFA Champions League semi-finals and finished second in the La Liga race. The Copa del Rey and the FIFA Club World Cup were their only trophies of the season. Their end to the year was a lot more impressive. They picked up consecutive wins in La Liga to finish the year as league leaders.

#9 Tottenham Hotspur – Tottenham Hotspur Stadium: 61,566 Fans

Tottenham Hotspur’s Tottenham Hotspur Stadium was filled to the brim throughout 2023, with the 62,062-seater venue averaging an attendance of 61,566 over the year. Given how poor Spurs were in 2023, the turnout was extraordinary.

The Lilywhites finished eighth in the Premier League race and were knocked out in the UEFA Champions League Round of 16 in the first half of 2023. In the second half of the year/the first half of the 2023-24 season, they amassed 39 points from 20 games to occupy the fifth spot in the Premier League rankings.

#8 AS Roma – Olimpico Di Roma: 62,133 Fans

Olimpico Di Roma, home of the mighty AS Roma, enjoyed massive footfall in 2023. Their 73,261-seater venue averaged 62,133 spectators throughout the year.

AS Roma finished as runners-up in the UEFA Europa League, sixth in Serie A, and reached the quarter-finals of Coppa Italia in the 2022-23 season. Jose Mourinho’s side, however, failed to carry the form to the 2023-24 season, slipping to seventh place in the Italian top-flight standings after picking up only 28 points from 18 games before the end of the year.

#7 West Ham United – London Stadium: 62,575 Fans

Neither Arsenal’s Emirates Stadium nor Chelsea’s Stamford Bridge, West Ham United’s London Stadium witnessed the highest footfall in 2023. An impressive average of 62,575 fans filled the stadium in the past year, attaining 100% occupancy.

West Ham United won the UEFA Europa Conference League in 2023, marking their highest point of the season. They also ended the year on a strong note in the Premier League. Picking up 34 points from 20 games, they bid the year goodbye as the sixth-best team in England.

#6 AC Milan – San Siro: 71,449 Fans

AC Milan’s shared home stadium, San Siro, saw an average of 71,449 spectators during the Rossoneri’s home league games in 2023. The iconic stadium can hold up to 75,923 fans.

AC Milan had a fruitful first half of 2023, with them finishing fourth in the 2022-23 Serie A season and making their way to the semi-finals of the UEFA Champions League. They also ended the year on a decent note, claiming 36 points from 18 games before December 31 to climb to third place in the league standings.

#5 Inter Milan – Stadio Giuseppe Meazza: 72,960 Fans

Inter Milan edged out their bitterest rivals AC Milan in 2023, with an average of 72,960 spectators attending the Nerazzurri’s home games throughout the year, which is around 1500 more than what AC Milan managed.

Inter Milan outperformed AC Milan on the pitch as well, finishing third in Serie A and reaching the final of the UEFA Champions League in the 2022-23 season. They amassed 45 points from 18 games in the 2023-24 Serie A season before the end of the year, capping off 2023 as Serie A leaders.

#4 Manchester United – Old Trafford: 73,586 Fans

Manchester United’s Old Trafford was the most-attended soccer stadium in Britain, with the legendary venue averaging 73,586 fans during the Red Devils home games in 2023. The stadium can comfortably accommodate a total of 74,879 fans at once.

Manchester United enjoyed a hopeful end to the 2022-23 season, finishing third in the Premier League standings. The second half of the year, however, was utterly poor, with them crashing out of the UEFA Champions League in the group stage and slipping to eighth place in the English top flight (31 points from 20 games).

#3 Bayern Munich – Allianz Arena: 75,003 Fans

One of the best teams in the history of the sport, Bayern Munich have a rock-solid support system, with their fans regularly filling the stands to lend their team a helping hand. In 2023, Bayern’s 75,024-seater Allianz Arena had an average attendance of 75,003, which serves as a testament to the Bavarians’ popularity.

Bayern Munich had a mixed 2023. While they won the Bundesliga, they were knocked out in the quarterfinals of both the UEFA Champions League and the DFB Pokal. They also failed to finish the year as Bundesliga leaders, with Bayer Leverkusen holding on to the top spot in the first half of the 2023-24 season.

#2 Borussia Dortmund – Signal Iduna Park: 81,312 Fans

Watching Borussia Dortmund in action at Signal Iduna Park is probably on every soccer fan’s bucket list, and understandably so. It is arguably the most atmospheric stadium in the world, capable of sending shivers down any opponent’s spine. In 2023, Signal Iduna Park averaged 81,312 spectators during Bundesliga matches, meaning merely 53 seats were vacant throughout the year.

Dortmund had a disappointing first half of 2023, with them losing the Bundesliga title to Bayern Munich on the final matchday. Their end to the year, however, was better, as they topped their UEFA Champions League group in style, beating Paris Saint-Germain, AC Milan, and Newcastle United to the punch.

#1 Barcelona – Camp Nou: 83,273 Fans

Camp Nou witnessed an average footfall of 83,273 for Barcelona’s home La Liga matches in 2023, which made it the most-attended soccer stadium in the world. The stadium’s official capacity stands at 99,354.

The Blaugrana played the first part of the year at Camp Nou before starting renovations and temporarily moving to the Olympic Stadium. Before bidding the old Camp Nou goodbye, the Blaugrana gifted it a La Liga title, reclaiming the thrown from Real Madrid at the end of the 2022-23 season.