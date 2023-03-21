NFL

Tom Brady’s New Girlfriend, Veronika Rajek’s Sizzling Swimsuit Photos Revealed

Author image
David Evans
3 min read
veronika rajek 1
veronika rajek 1

After Tom Brady’s headline-making split from supermodel wife Gisele Bündchen in October 2022, the NFL legend didn’t waste time finding new love. Rumor has it that he’s now dating 27-year-old Slovakian model and Instagram sensation Veronika Rajek. Let’s take a closer look at the stunning beauty and her recent jaw-dropping swimsuit shoot.

Who is Veronika Rajek?

First, meet Tom Brady, the newly single star quarterback. After 22 years in the NFL, he’s no stranger to the spotlight. His divorce from Gisele made waves, but it seems Tom’s moved on quickly, finding solace in the arms of the gorgeous Veronika Rajek.

Who is Veronika Rajek, you ask? Hailing from Slovakia, Rajek has taken the modeling world by storm. With a stunning 4.3 million followers on Instagram, she’s not shy about flaunting her figure, and her latest swimsuit shoot is no exception.

veronika rajek 3
Source: Instagram/@veronikarajek

Orange Bikini Photo Shoot Sees Slovak Stunner Dubbed Wonder Woman

veronika rajek 2
Source: Instagram/@veronikarajek

In the eye-catching photos, the Slovak stunner dons a showstopping orange bikini that leaves little to the imagination. Her fans were quick to dub her “Wonder Woman” after the images surfaced, and it’s not hard to see why. From her toned physique to her captivating gaze, Rajek knows how to make a statement.

But there’s more to Veronika than meets the eye. The model currently resides in the sun-soaked paradise of Cancun, where she undoubtedly has plenty of opportunities to show off her enviable beachwear collection. Rajek’s love for Tom Brady became apparent when she attended a Buccaneers game in December, cheering him on from the stands.

veronika rajek 4
Source: Instagram/@veronikarajek

When she’s not posing for the camera or designing swimwear, Veronika loves spending time with her family and friends. She’s also passionate about fitness and enjoys sharing her workout routines with her millions of followers. This dedication to health and wellness is evident in her incredible physique.

So, what’s next for Tom Brady and his rumored new flame? Only time will tell, but one thing’s for sure: Veronika Rajek is a force to be reckoned with in the world of fashion and beyond. As this social media star continues to shine, we can’t wait to see what the future holds for this stunning duo.

veronika rajek 5
Source: Instagram/@veronikarajek

In the meantime, we’ll be eagerly awaiting more sizzling swimwear shoots from the Slovak sensation. If her recent photos are any indication, Veronika Rajek is poised to make a splash in the fashion world for years to come.

NFL Betting Guides You May Like

Author image

David Evans

David Evans is an experienced sports journalist, with over 15 years in the field. His main passions include North Carolina basketball, college football, NFL, soccer, and golf. When he's not writing, David likes to hit the gym and spend time with his cat.
View All Posts By David Evans
Author Image

David Evans

David Evans is an experienced sports journalist, with over 15 years in the field. His main passions include North Carolina basketball, college football, NFL, soccer, and golf. When he's not writing, David likes to hit the gym and spend time with his cat.
View All Posts By David Evans

Popular From NFL

Latest news

View all
rsz richardson anthony 221112 1347 timcasey
NFL

LATEST WATCH: Thomas Davis Predicts Panthers Will Pass on Bryce Young, Draft Anthony Richardson

Author image Anthony R. Cardenas  •  8min
Lions
NFL
NFL Division Odds 2023: Detroit Lions Favored To Win NFC North
Author image Owen Jones  •  5h

The Detroit Lions are emerging as a strong favorite to take home the divisional crown. They are +140 to win the division according to Michigan sportsbooks.    The Detroit Lions…

Jones
NFL
Dallas Cowboys Sign Running Back Ronald Jones
Author image Owen Jones  •  7h

The Dallas Cowboys have made a significant addition to their roster with the signing of running back Ronald Jones.   #Cowboys are signing Ronald Jones to one-year deal #DallasCowboys pic.twitter.com/rftcIXKf7z…

McKenzie
NFL
Indianapolis Colts Sign Isaiah Mackenzie
Author image Owen Jones  •  8h
rsz ca timesbrightspotcdn2
NFL
Cam Newton Will Throw At Auburn’s Pro Day On Tuesday
Author image Anthony R. Cardenas  •  Mar 21 2023
Schultz
NFL
Houston Texans Sign Dalton Schultz and Devin Singletary
Author image Owen Jones  •  Mar 20 2023
rsz devinsingletary
NFL
Buffalo Bills Need RB After Singletary Signs With Texans
Author image Anthony R. Cardenas  •  Mar 20 2023
Arrow to top