After Tom Brady’s headline-making split from supermodel wife Gisele Bündchen in October 2022, the NFL legend didn’t waste time finding new love. Rumor has it that he’s now dating 27-year-old Slovakian model and Instagram sensation Veronika Rajek. Let’s take a closer look at the stunning beauty and her recent jaw-dropping swimsuit shoot.

Who is Veronika Rajek?

First, meet Tom Brady, the newly single star quarterback. After 22 years in the NFL, he’s no stranger to the spotlight. His divorce from Gisele made waves, but it seems Tom’s moved on quickly, finding solace in the arms of the gorgeous Veronika Rajek.

Who is Veronika Rajek, you ask? Hailing from Slovakia, Rajek has taken the modeling world by storm. With a stunning 4.3 million followers on Instagram, she’s not shy about flaunting her figure, and her latest swimsuit shoot is no exception.

Orange Bikini Photo Shoot Sees Slovak Stunner Dubbed Wonder Woman

In the eye-catching photos, the Slovak stunner dons a showstopping orange bikini that leaves little to the imagination. Her fans were quick to dub her “Wonder Woman” after the images surfaced, and it’s not hard to see why. From her toned physique to her captivating gaze, Rajek knows how to make a statement.

But there’s more to Veronika than meets the eye. The model currently resides in the sun-soaked paradise of Cancun, where she undoubtedly has plenty of opportunities to show off her enviable beachwear collection. Rajek’s love for Tom Brady became apparent when she attended a Buccaneers game in December, cheering him on from the stands.

When she’s not posing for the camera or designing swimwear, Veronika loves spending time with her family and friends. She’s also passionate about fitness and enjoys sharing her workout routines with her millions of followers. This dedication to health and wellness is evident in her incredible physique.

So, what’s next for Tom Brady and his rumored new flame? Only time will tell, but one thing’s for sure: Veronika Rajek is a force to be reckoned with in the world of fashion and beyond. As this social media star continues to shine, we can’t wait to see what the future holds for this stunning duo.

In the meantime, we’ll be eagerly awaiting more sizzling swimwear shoots from the Slovak sensation. If her recent photos are any indication, Veronika Rajek is poised to make a splash in the fashion world for years to come.

