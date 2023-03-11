Site News

Gisele Bundchen, Kim Kardashian Are Favorites To Be Tiger Woods Next Girlfriend

Author image
Anthony R. Cardenas
3 min read
Twitter Linkedin
rsz img2rtve
rsz img2rtve

Tiger Woods is in the news again.

It seems like so long ago that Tiger Woods dominated the headlines for his incredible performances on the golf course. Everything related to the sport of golf was related back to Woods for over a decade, as he became arguably the greatest player that the game has ever seen.

But his dominance was cut short due to both injuries and issues in his personal life. Woods had a very public falling out and divorce from Elin Nordegren back in 2009, in which he admitted to multiple infidelities which caused him to be reevaluated by certain sponsors, greatly affecting his playing career.

Gisele Bundchen, Kim Kardashian Are Favorites To Be Tiger Woods Next Girlfriend

rsz intro 1675272203

He has dated plenty since then. Woods and gold medal skier Lindsey Vonn dated for a couple of years, and for a year it was rumored that he was dating stylist Kristin Smith. But Woods’ longest relationship since his marriage was the one he had with Erica Herman, the end of which has put him back in the news cycle.

Herman is seeking legal action against Woods, claiming that he owes her $30 million due to a disagreement from a non-disclosure that was signed when the two began dating.

Woods is now a “free agent”, and sports books have released odds on who Tiger’s next girlfriend will be.

 

Tiger Woods’ Next Girlfriend Odds Play
Gisele Bundchen +2500 BetOnline logo
Kim Kardashian +3500 BetOnline logo
Shakira +5000 BetOnline logo
Jada Pinkett Smith +5000 BetOnline logo
Vera Wang +7500 BetOnline logo

 

The odds-on leader is a supermodel who would go from one Greatest of All-Time to another. Gisele Bündchen comes in at +2500, as she is one of the most eligible bachelorettes after her divorce from Tom Brady. Kim Kardashian is listed behind her at +3500, and her presence on any list of this sort comes as no surprise.

Shakira (+5000), Jada Pinkett Smith (+5000), and Vera Wang (+7500) round out the top-5.

There are some interesting and notable names a bit further down the odds listings. Amber Heard is listed at +15000, and you can bet on essentially every possible Kardashian/Jenner lady, including Kendall, Kylie, and Khloe. The ladies with the longest odds of dating Tiger Woods are a handful of adult film actresses, and his ex-girlfriend Lindsey Vonn. They are all listed at +50000.

The longest of long shots is Caitlyn Jenner, coming in at +500000.

Bet on Kim Kardashian (+3500) at BetOnline

 

Author image
Twitter Linkedin

Anthony R. Cardenas

Anthony is from Lake Tahoe, California and still resides in the area. He has been writing feature articles for 7+ years, specializing in NFL and NBA content. He is a die hard fan of the Miami Dolphins and Sacramento Kings.
View All Posts By Anthony R. Cardenas
Author Image

Anthony R. Cardenas

Twitter Linkedin
Anthony is from Lake Tahoe, California and still resides in the area. He has been writing feature articles for 7+ years, specializing in NFL and NBA content. He is a die hard fan of the Miami Dolphins and Sacramento Kings.
View All Posts By Anthony R. Cardenas

Popular From Site News

Latest news

View all
ufc285
Site News

LATEST How To Bet On UFC 285 In RI | Rhode Island Online Sports Betting Sites

Author image Louis Fargher  •  Mar 5 2023
ufc285
Site News
How To Bet On UFC 285 In NJ | New Jersey Online Sports Betting Sites
Author image Louis Fargher  •  Mar 5 2023

Read below to discover the best New Jersey sports betting sites that will allow you to place some bets on UFC 285 online in New Jersey. Including UFC free bets and…

ufc285
Site News
How To Bet On UFC 285 In TN | Tennessee Online Sports Betting Sites
Author image Louis Fargher  •  Mar 5 2023

Read below to discover the best Tennessee sports betting sites that will allow you to place some bets on UFC 285 online in Tennessee. Including UFC free bets and how to…

ufc285
Site News
How To Bet On UFC 285 In WY | Wyoming Online Sports Betting Sites
Author image Louis Fargher  •  Mar 5 2023
ufc285
Site News
How To Bet On UFC 285 In OR | Oregon Online Sports Betting Sites
Author image Louis Fargher  •  Mar 5 2023
ufc285
Site News
How To Bet On UFC 285 In PA | Pennsylvania Online Sports Betting Sites
Author image Louis Fargher  •  Mar 5 2023
ufc285
Site News
How To Bet On UFC 285 In OH | Ohio Online Sports Betting Sites
Author image Louis Fargher  •  Mar 5 2023
Arrow to top