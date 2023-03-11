Tiger Woods is in the news again.

It seems like so long ago that Tiger Woods dominated the headlines for his incredible performances on the golf course. Everything related to the sport of golf was related back to Woods for over a decade, as he became arguably the greatest player that the game has ever seen.

But his dominance was cut short due to both injuries and issues in his personal life. Woods had a very public falling out and divorce from Elin Nordegren back in 2009, in which he admitted to multiple infidelities which caused him to be reevaluated by certain sponsors, greatly affecting his playing career.

Gisele Bundchen, Kim Kardashian Are Favorites To Be Tiger Woods Next Girlfriend

He has dated plenty since then. Woods and gold medal skier Lindsey Vonn dated for a couple of years, and for a year it was rumored that he was dating stylist Kristin Smith. But Woods’ longest relationship since his marriage was the one he had with Erica Herman, the end of which has put him back in the news cycle.

Herman is seeking legal action against Woods, claiming that he owes her $30 million due to a disagreement from a non-disclosure that was signed when the two began dating.

Woods is now a “free agent”, and sports books have released odds on who Tiger’s next girlfriend will be.

Tiger Woods’ Next Girlfriend Odds Play Gisele Bundchen +2500 Kim Kardashian +3500 Shakira +5000 Jada Pinkett Smith +5000 Vera Wang +7500

The odds-on leader is a supermodel who would go from one Greatest of All-Time to another. Gisele Bündchen comes in at +2500, as she is one of the most eligible bachelorettes after her divorce from Tom Brady. Kim Kardashian is listed behind her at +3500, and her presence on any list of this sort comes as no surprise.

Shakira (+5000), Jada Pinkett Smith (+5000), and Vera Wang (+7500) round out the top-5.

There are some interesting and notable names a bit further down the odds listings. Amber Heard is listed at +15000, and you can bet on essentially every possible Kardashian/Jenner lady, including Kendall, Kylie, and Khloe. The ladies with the longest odds of dating Tiger Woods are a handful of adult film actresses, and his ex-girlfriend Lindsey Vonn. They are all listed at +50000.

The longest of long shots is Caitlyn Jenner, coming in at +500000.