If you are asking yourself – when is the Dubai World Cup? We can certainly answer your question, with the big horse race taking place this weekend, Saturday 25 March 2023. Let’s add a bit more meat to the bones and give you some more details on the second richest horse on the planet.

What Time Is The 2023 Dubai World Cup?



📅Time/Date: 12:35pm (ET) (Saturday March 25, 2023)

🏇Racecourse: Meydan (Dirt, 1m2f)

💰 Purse/Winner: $12m

📺 TV: NBC Sports / RacingTV (Sky Channel 424)

The Dubai World Cup The Big International Horse Racing This Weekend

Saturday’s Dubai World Cup horse racing from Meydan has attracted some of the best horses from around the globe.

It’s not surprising really, as there is over $17 in just win prize money on offer across the eight Grade 1/2 races.

The action builds up towards the Dubai World Cup, which will be shown at 12:35am (ET) – a race that holds a $12 purse, with the winner getting just over $7. It’s second only to the Saudi Cup as the richest horse race in the world and last year we saw the Bob Baffert-trained Country Grammer win the event.

Country Grammer is also back for more this Saturday as he tries to defend his Dubai World Cup crown – only one other horse has ever done that – Thunder Snow. Frankie Dettori will again be doing the steering and the popular jockey and Baffert both look for win number five in this lucrative contest. Country Grammer will face 14 other horses this year.

The Dubai World Cup is run on their dirt track and over a trip of 2,000 metres (1m2f).

Dubai World Cup Full Race Meeting Schedule, Times and Race Names

All times are shown in Eastern, with Dubai being 8 hours ahead of New York.

8:05am – Godolphin Mile (Group 2) (Dirt) (3yo+) 1m

8:40am – Dubai Gold Cup sponsored by Al Tayer Motors (Group 2) (Turf) (3yo+) 2m

9:15am – Al Quoz Sprint sponsored by AZIZI Developments (Group 1) (Turf) (3yo+) 6f

9:50am – UAE Derby (Group 2) (Dirt) (3yo) 1m1½f

10:25am – Dubai Golden Shaheen sponsored by Nakheel (Group 1) (Dirt) (3yo+) 6f

11:10am – Dubai Turf sponsored by DP World (Group 1) (Turf) (3yo+) 1m1f

12:00 – Longines Dubai Sheema Classic (Group 1) (Turf) (3yo+) 1m4f

12:35 – Dubai World Cup sponsored by Emirates Airline (Group 1) (Dirt) (3yo+) 1m2f

Where Is Meydan Racetrack?

Meydan Racetrack is in Dubai, UAE, and boasts a grandstand that is half a mile in length.

The venue can hold up to 60,000 horse racing fans and was first opened in March 2010. The track replaced the Nad Al Sheba track, that held the Dubai World Cup between 1996 and 2009, with Meydan taking over the reins to host in 2010.

The track now staged the Dubai Winter Carnival, which has meetings each week from January to March, and climaxes with the big Dubai World Cup fixture at the end of March each year.

WATCH: The 2022 Dubai World Cup with Country Grammer Winning

