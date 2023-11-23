Mike Vrabel is in his 6th season as the head coach of the Tennessee Titans, and he hasn’t had the team in a worse spot than they are right now. Given their struggles this year, there have been rumblings about whether his job is safe, and how long the Titans will choose to keep him around should the losing continue. But according to a report from Dianna Russini of The Athletic, Vrabel won’t be going anywhere any time soon.

Mike Vrabel Won’t Be Fired By Titans This Year, Says Russini

Based on multiple conversations with high-ranking officials, the franchise strongly and collectively believes it has the right coach for long-term success in Mike Vrabel. My story: https://t.co/9BlIZIQaPQ — Dianna Russini (@DMRussini) November 23, 2023

The Titans are 3-7 so far this season. It puts them in the bottom-6 of the league in terms of record, and they have the 27th ranked offense in the NFL and the 22nd ranked defense. In his first four years with the team, Vrabel’s teams went 41-24 and qualified for the playoffs three times, including two AFC South titles. They had their first losing season under Vrabel last year when they went 7-10, and things have gotten worse in 2023.

In Russini’s report that was released on Thursday, the franchise “strongly believes it has the right coach for long-term success.” She goes on to explain that while management certainly isn’t happy with the losing that has been taking place lately, but they believe in Vrabel’s way of coaching and getting players to buy into his system.

Patriots Will Have To Look Elsewhere If Belichick Is Fired

“Are you questioning my control of the locker room?” – Mike Vrabel VIDEO pic.twitter.com/5y6g57AksB — Joe Schad (@schadjoe) November 22, 2023

One of the potential corresponding possibilities to Vrabel’s firing is the Patriots’ head coaching job. Much has been made about Bill Belichick and his future with the franchise that he brought six Super Bowls to, and Robert Kraft could be thinking about making a change before the start of next season. With Mike Vrabel’s history as a player with New England, it was thought that he would be an ample replacement for Belichick to continue the Patriot Way.

The Titans don’t have anything left to play for this season, and should have their eyes on 2024. Developing their young quarterbacks will certainly be a priority down the home stretch, and they currently have a 24% chance of having their pick land inside the top-5 for next year’s draft.