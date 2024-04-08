NBA

Timberwolves Could Get Karl-Anthony Towns Back Before NBA Playoffs

Author image
Anthony R. Cardenas
Twitter Linkedin
Sports Editor
3 min read
rsz karl anthony towns timberwolves
rsz karl anthony towns timberwolves

Karl-Anthony Towns has been out of action since March 4th while rehabbing a torn meniscus, and it appeared as though the injury came at the exact wrong time for the Minnesota Timberwolves. After being one of the three teams that have been fighting for the #1 seed in the Western Conference all season long, it seemed like they’d be hampered by the loss of one of the top big men in the NBA. But they’ve remained afloat near the top of the standings despite his absence, and there is optimism that KAT could return before the playoffs even begin.

NBA: Towns Could Make His Return To Wolves This Week

The clock is ticking on a potential return. The regular season officially ends in less than a week, as the schedule will be wrapped up on Sunday, April 14th. The Timberwolves have four games scheduled between now and then, and have plenty to play for as they are tied with the Nuggets atop the West, and both teams remain just one game better than the Thunder.

Minnesota will play three of their final four games over the final week in the comfort of their own arena, and have a couple of winnable contests against the Wizards and Hawks. But they’ll have massively important contests against the Nuggets and Suns as well, which could help seal their ultimate fate heading into the postseason.

Reports Say KAT Is “Very Very Close” To A Return

Will Towns be available for any part of their final stretch run? NBA insider Shams Charania reported on Monday that there is “great news” coming out of Minnesota regarding the situation, and that Towns participated in his first team scrimmage on Sunday. Charania has been told that the injured big man is “very very close” to making his return, and will likely do so before the start of the playoffs.

Towns has been scheduled for a re-evaluation of the injury on Tuesday, April 9th, which will come before the team’s game against the Wizards that evening. Should he be cleared, he’ll have four games to get back into playing shape and knock any rust off, and could even be available for the big showdown against the Nuggets on Wednesday.

Karl-Anthony Towns has played in 60 games so far this NBA season, and is averaging 22 points and 8 rebounds on the year. He was named to his fourth All-Star team back in February.

Author image
Twitter Linkedin

Anthony R. Cardenas

Anthony is from Lake Tahoe, California and still resides in the area. He has been writing feature articles for 7+ years, specializing in NFL and NBA content. He has written for FanSided, both as a site expert and editor at A Royal Pain and contributor at PhinPhanatic. Growing up in and around Nevada, Anthony has extensive knowledge of sports gambling. He is a die hard fan of the Miami Dolphins and Sacramento Kings.
View All Posts By Anthony R. Cardenas
Author Image

Anthony R. Cardenas

Twitter Linkedin
Anthony is from Lake Tahoe, California and still resides in the area. He has been writing feature articles for 7+ years, specializing in NFL and NBA content. He has written for FanSided, both as a site expert and editor at A Royal Pain and contributor at PhinPhanatic. Growing up in and around Nevada, Anthony has extensive knowledge of sports gambling. He is a die hard fan of the Miami Dolphins and Sacramento Kings.
View All Posts By Anthony R. Cardenas

Popular From NBA

Latest news

View all
rsz ca timesbrightspotcdn1
NBA

LATEST NBA Insider Says Orlando Could Throw Big Money At Klay Thompson This Summer

Author image Anthony R. Cardenas  •  Apr 08 2024
Naz Reid Timberwolves pic
NBA
Minnesota’s Naz Reid wants to win Sixth Man of the Year in 2023-24
Author image Zach Wolpin  •  Apr 08 2024

At 54-24, the Minnesota Timberwolves are tied for first place in the Western Conferences. The Nuggets, Thunder, and themselves have all secured a playoff spot in 2024. This is their…

Brandon Ingram Pelicans pic
NBA
Will Brandon Ingram return before the end of the regular season for the Pelicans?
Author image Zach Wolpin  •  Apr 08 2024

The 2023-24 regular season is quickly ending. However, teams are still fighting for seeding in their respective conferences. That is true for the New Orleans Pelicans who are 46-32. They…

rsz ca timesbrightspotcdn
NBA
Pacers Hold Off The Heat With The 6th Seed In The East On The Line
Author image Anthony R. Cardenas  •  Apr 08 2024
Bronny James USC pic
NBA
Bronny James is declaring for the NBA Draft while also entering the transfer portal
Author image Zach Wolpin  •  Apr 05 2024
Trayce Jackson Davis Warriors pic
NBA
Warriors’ rookie Trayce Jackson-Davis is finally starting to flourish for Golden State
Author image Zach Wolpin  •  Apr 05 2024
Tyler Herro Heat pic
NBA
Is Tyler Herro (foot) returning on Friday night for the Miami Heat?
Author image Zach Wolpin  •  Apr 05 2024
Arrow to top