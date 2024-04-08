Karl-Anthony Towns has been out of action since March 4th while rehabbing a torn meniscus, and it appeared as though the injury came at the exact wrong time for the Minnesota Timberwolves. After being one of the three teams that have been fighting for the #1 seed in the Western Conference all season long, it seemed like they’d be hampered by the loss of one of the top big men in the NBA. But they’ve remained afloat near the top of the standings despite his absence, and there is optimism that KAT could return before the playoffs even begin.

NBA: Towns Could Make His Return To Wolves This Week

There is “optimism” that Karl-Anthony Towns will play before the start of the playoffs, per @ShamsCharania. The Timberwolves star has not played since March 4 after undergoing surgery to repair a torn left meniscus. pic.twitter.com/djT9bmk16N — ClutchPoints (@ClutchPoints) April 8, 2024

The clock is ticking on a potential return. The regular season officially ends in less than a week, as the schedule will be wrapped up on Sunday, April 14th. The Timberwolves have four games scheduled between now and then, and have plenty to play for as they are tied with the Nuggets atop the West, and both teams remain just one game better than the Thunder.

Minnesota will play three of their final four games over the final week in the comfort of their own arena, and have a couple of winnable contests against the Wizards and Hawks. But they’ll have massively important contests against the Nuggets and Suns as well, which could help seal their ultimate fate heading into the postseason.

Reports Say KAT Is “Very Very Close” To A Return

“Great news for Karl-Anthony Towns, he participated in his first team scrimmage on Sunday…There is optimism that Karl-Anthony Towns will play before the playoffs start.”@ShamsCharania updates on KAT’s potential return #Timberwolves 👏 📺: https://t.co/oxMs3CAEGu pic.twitter.com/MutwybwQKn — Run It Back (@RunItBackFDTV) April 8, 2024

Will Towns be available for any part of their final stretch run? NBA insider Shams Charania reported on Monday that there is “great news” coming out of Minnesota regarding the situation, and that Towns participated in his first team scrimmage on Sunday. Charania has been told that the injured big man is “very very close” to making his return, and will likely do so before the start of the playoffs.

Towns has been scheduled for a re-evaluation of the injury on Tuesday, April 9th, which will come before the team’s game against the Wizards that evening. Should he be cleared, he’ll have four games to get back into playing shape and knock any rust off, and could even be available for the big showdown against the Nuggets on Wednesday.

Karl-Anthony Towns has played in 60 games so far this NBA season, and is averaging 22 points and 8 rebounds on the year. He was named to his fourth All-Star team back in February.