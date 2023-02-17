Golf

Tiger Woods Hands Justin Thomas A Tampon After Outdriving Him During Genesis Invitational Opening Round

Paul Kelly
Tiger Woods is back playing competitive golf on the PGA Tour and is already up to mischief. The 15-time major champion was spotting handing Justin Thomas a tampon after outdriving him during their Genesis Invitational Open first round yesterday at Riviera Country Club.

Tiger Woods Gifts Justin Thomas A Tampon

Not something you thought you’d see whilst watching the first round of the Genesis Invitational Open on the PGA Tour. Tiger Woods, who was grouped with Rory McIlroy and Justin Thomas for his opening two rounds, was spotted handing Thomas a tampon after seemingly outdriving him during their round yesterday.

Woods returned to action on the PGA Tour after 271 days since his last competitive round of golf. The 15-time major champion delighted fans in California by carding a two-under-par 69, which included three consecutive birdies to finish his round.

Woods finished his round on -2 par and is in a tie for 27th after round one, outscoring the likes of world no. 1 Scottie Scheffler, amongst many others. Woods looks to have a great time back out on the course, enjoying 18 holes with two of his closest friends on the PGA tour in McIlroy and Thomas.

Despite almost losing his leg in a life-threating car crash two years ago, the 47-year-old was hitting drives of more than 330 yards. After watching Thomas fail to match his distance on the ninth hole, Woods was spotted handing the world number seven a tampon.

Thomas was quick to throw the tampon to the ground, before the pair hugged and laughed their way down the nineth fairway. You would never have seen something like this from the Florida man years ago. But now, he is clearly having more light-hearted fun on the golf course and is enjoying being back out there.

At the conclusion of their round, Tiger Woods and ‘JT’ shared a touching moment off the 18th green as McIlroy completed a magnificent trio of birdies for the group on the final hole.

After his round, Woods talked to the press about his relationship with both Thomas and McIlroy:

“It was a great round. The ebb and flow of needling each other, encouraging each other and telling stories,” Woods said.

“There’s nothing like come game time, just the feeling of the butterflies and trying to calm all that stuff down. The adrenaline, the ball goes further. Even though it’s cold out here, it was going even further than we expected. I had to dial all that back in.”

Of the three players in the group, the Northern Irishman shot the best score, carding a four-under-par 67, whilst Thomas was one shot better off than Woods at -3. McIlroy still sits as one of the favorites to win this week with the best offshore betting sites.

However, despite shooting the best round in the group, McIlroy sarcastically admitted that he didn’t enjoy seeing Tiger’s ball go past his on a few occasions:

“I’m going to go work on the range. I put my driver up a click in loft at the start of the week. I might have to turn it back down again. I don’t like him hitting it by me,” said the big-hitting world no. 2.

It is great to see Woods out enjoying his golf again with his buddies. At just five shots back after Round 1, could Woods card a spectacular second round to throw himself right into contention? Use your golf free bets to back the great man to triumph this week at Riviera!

Paul Kelly Sports Journalist/Sports Writer

Paul has worked in sports as a writer ever since graduating from Liverpool John Moores University back in 2020, where he attained a First Class Honours Degree in Sports Journalism. Paul is comfortable writing about all sorts of different sports, but specifically specialises in boxing, golf, MMA, darts and horse racing.
Arrow to top