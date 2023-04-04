Golf

Tiger Woods Equipment: What Golf Clubs Does The 15-Time Major Winner Use?

Charlie Rhodes
Tiger Woods Equipment
Tiger Woods Equipment

The Five-time winner of The Masters returns to Augusta for his 25th appearance in golf’s most prestigious tournament, and after making a miraculous recovery from a horrific car crash to compete at last year’s edition, many of his loyal followers are quietly hoping for a fairytale run at a potential sixth title. Having enjoyed unprecedented success across majors and the PGA Tour, we’re taking a closer look at the latest Tiger Woods equipment ahead of this week, and what the 47-year-old packs into his golf bag when competing.

Tiger Woods Equipment

Tiger Woods Golf Clubs

  • Driver – TaylorMade Stealth Plus
  • Fairways – TaylorMade SIM Ti and TaylorMade M3
  • Irons – TaylorMade P770 and TaylorMade P7TW
  • Wedge – Two TaylorMade Milled Grind 3 models which have 56 and 60 degrees of loft.

Tiger Woods Putter

Having had several putters on rotation prior to his first major championship win in 1997, Tiger Woods eventually settled on the Scotty Cameron Newport 2 GSS prototype putter in 1999.

This putter was a mainstay throughout the most successful period of his career, and featured in all but one of his 15 major wins. However, he will likely be seen using the Titleist Scotty Cameron Newport Putter at this year’s Masters.

Woods has often struggled from well-documented back problems, so he reportedly extended the length of the putter to 35.5 inches in order to prevent himself from bending over the ball.

RELATED: Tiger Woods Net Worth & Career Earnings | Scottie Scheffler Net Worth & Career Earnings

Tiger Woods Golf Shoes

Although Tiger Woods has had a long-running apparel deal with Nike that stretches all the way back to 1996, he been spotted wearing FootJoy golf shoes, more specifically either the Tarlow or Packard model, over the past season.

He attributes this change in footwear to his ‘lack of mobility’ since the aforementioned car crash, in which he suffered multiple leg injuries. Although his golf career appeared to be in jeopardy, his return to the sport has since seen him wear the more supportive, comfort-focused FootJoy model, even as recently as the Genesis Invitational in February.

Tiger Woods Hat

A Tiger Woods outfit wouldn’t be complete without a hat, which has been a staple of his on-course attire throughout his career.

The iconic Nike Golf TW Legacy91 Cap is one of the brand’s more lightweight and breathable models, which he has since revamped with his own ‘TW’ branding.

 

Charlie Rhodes

Charlie is an accomplished journalist specialising in football, but with extensive interest across every and all sports, and their intersection with the betting industry. Bearing a keen eye for detail, and considerable experience encompassing news, long-form content and betting, he has previously been published on leading brands such as 90min.com and FootyAccumulators as well as worked alongside former Goldman Sachs executives on a peer-to-peer fintech trading start-up.
Charlie Rhodes

