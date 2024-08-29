Three of the six first-round QBs in the 2024 draft will start in Week 1

In the first 12 picks of the 2024 NFL draft, six QBs went off the board. That was tied with the 1983 NFL draft for the most QBs (6) taken in the first round. Over the last few seasons, rookie QBs have started earlier than they had in the past. A prime example is Packers QB Jordan Love.

He sat on the bench for three seasons behind now-Jets QB Aaron Rodgers. The 2023 season was his first year as a full-time starter. While that has worked out for the Packers, other franchises do not have the same luxury. There’s a reason several QBs went off the board in the first 12 picks. Of the six QBs taken in the first round, three of them will be starting for their team in Week 1.

What rookie QBs will start in Week 1?

Rookie QB Week 1 report is in:

🏈No. 1 pick: Caleb Williams starts vs Titans

🏈No. 2 pick: Jayden Daniels starts at Bucs

🏈No. 3 pick: Drake Maye backs up Jacoby Brissett.

🏈No. 8 pick: Michael Penix backs up Kirk Cousins

🏈No. 10 pick: J.J. McCarthy on injured reserve

🏈No. 12… https://t.co/5bRTkeUDPB — Adam Schefter (@AdamSchefter) August 29, 2024



Three of the six rookie QBs will start in Week 1 for their respective teams. Caleb Williams was the first overall pick by the Chicago Bears in the 2024 draft. The Bears moved on from former first-round pick Justin Fields this offseason. He’s now the backup in Pittsburgh to Russell Wilson. It’s not a surprise to anyone that Williams will start in Week 1 for the Bears vs. the Titans. Additionally, nobody should be shocked that #2 overall pick Jayden Daniels will be starting for Washington in Week 1. Daniels won the 2023 Heisman Trophy at LSU and is a talented dual-threat QB. After the turnover the Commanders have seen at QB, they’re hoping Daniles is their franchise QB.

The final rookie that will start in Week 1 is the last QB taken off the board in the first round, Bo Nix by the Denver Broncos. Nix was the 12th overall pick and is an experienced player coming into the league as a 24-year-old rookie. However, he has plenty of starting experience in college that the Broncos hope will translate to him adjusting quickly to the pros. Third-overall pick by the Patriots Drake Maye will not start for the New England Patriots in Week 1. Instead, the team will go with veteran QB Jacoby Brissett. Eighth-overall pick Michael Penix Jr. is the backup this season to Kirk Cousins. Finally, the Vikings selected J.J. McCarthy with the 10th overall pick but he suffered a season-ending knee injury in the preseason. Putting Sam Darnold in place to start for Minnesota in Week 1 vs. the Giants.