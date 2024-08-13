NFL

Vikings rookie QB J.J. McCarthy needs knee surgery and will be out indefinitely

Author image
Zach Wolpin
Twitter
Sports Editor
3 min read
J.J. McCarthy Vikings pic
J.J. McCarthy Vikings pic

This offseason, the Minnesota Vikings parted ways with veteran QB Kirk Cousins. With the 10th pick in the 2024 NFL draft, the Vikings selected QB J.J. McCarthy out of Michigan. McCarthy is coming off a perfect 15-0 season and a national championship win with the Wolverines. 

Reports this offseason noted that McCarthy will be competing with veteran QB Sam Darnold for the starting job. In Minnesota’s first preseason game over the weekend, the rookie QB played well. Unfortunately, McCarthy was held out of practice on Monday due to some knee soreness. ESPN’s Adam Schefter reported on Tuesday that McCarthy needs knee surgery and will miss the start of the 2024 season. That puts Sam Darnold in line to start Week 1 vs. the Giants.

J.J. McCarthy had an MRI on his knee and needs surgery


It’s extremely unfortunate for the Vikings that J.J. McCarthy needs surgery before his first regular season game can be played. The Vikings invested a top-10 pick in McCarthy and they’ll have to wait for their rookie to get in a real game. On Saturday afternoon, the Vikings had their first preseason game of the year, hosting the Raiders. During that game, rookie QB J.J. McCarthy played well for Minnesota. He was 11-17 for 188 yards, two touchdowns, and one interception. The rookie also added two rushes for 18 yards. During the game, All-Pro WR Justin Jefferson had an earpiece in while on the sideline. When McCarthy threw his first touchdown pass of the game, Jefferson was elated.

With McCarthy set to miss time, the Vikings will turn to Sam Darnold to be their unquestioned starter. They’re not going to rush back McCarthy from a knee injury. Chances are Darnold would have been the Week 1 starter. Minnesota has a favorable schedule this season with an early bye week. It gave the team a perfect opportunity to let Darnold start the first five games and then let McCarthy take over after a Week 6 bye. Those plans are going to change now that McCarthy will need knee surgery. We’ll see how long it takes the 21-year-old to get back on the field.

Author image
Twitter

Zach Wolpin

Zach Wolpin is an NBA and NFL expert who's been betting on the league for over three years now. Wolpin is a fan of the NFL and NBA and has been watching for a decade and a half. He covers the latest news and stories surrounding the league daily. His passion in life is sports and being able to share that through his writing. He has written about the NBA and other sports leagues through various media outlets over the years like Sir Charles In Charge, G-Men HQ, and TAP into South Plainfield. Before he became a Sports Editor, Wolpin attended Montclair State University where he graduated in 2021. He studied Sports Media and Writing while in school.
View All Posts By Zach Wolpin
Author Image

Zach Wolpin

Twitter
Zach Wolpin is an NBA and NFL expert who's been betting on the league for over three years now. Wolpin is a fan of the NFL and NBA and has been watching for a decade and a half. He covers the latest news and stories surrounding the league daily. His passion in life is sports and being able to share that through his writing. He has written about the NBA and other sports leagues through various media outlets over the years like Sir Charles In Charge, G-Men HQ, and TAP into South Plainfield. Before he became a Sports Editor, Wolpin attended Montclair State University where he graduated in 2021. He studied Sports Media and Writing while in school.
View All Posts By Zach Wolpin

Popular From NFL

Latest news

View all
Martavis Bryant Raiders pic
NFL

LATEST Veteran WR Martavis Bryant is signing with the Washington Commanders

Author image Zach Wolpin  •  Aug 13 2024
Haason Reddick Eagles pic
NFL
The New York Jets and OLB Haason Reddick are in the middle of a standoff
Author image Zach Wolpin  •  Aug 13 2024

In 2023, Bryce Huff led the New York Jets with 10 sacks. However, Huff left in free agency and signed a three-year, $51.1 million deal with the Eagles. General Manager…

Marquise Brown Cheifs pic
NFL
Kansas City’s Marquise Brown could miss the start of the 2024 season with a shoulder injury
Author image Zach Wolpin  •  Aug 12 2024

The Kansas City Chiefs are coming off their second straight Super Bowl win. It was their fifth title in the last five seasons. Chiefs QB Patrick Mahomes finds a way…

Deshaun Watson Browns pic
NFL
Browns’ Deshaun Watson was cleared for full contact but won’t play in the second preseason game vs. Vikings
Author image Zach Wolpin  •  Aug 12 2024
Antonio Pierce Raiders pic
NFL
Raiders head coach Antonio Pierce gave an honest assessment of where he thinks the offense will be in 2024
Author image Zach Wolpin  •  Aug 09 2024
CeeDee Lamb Cowboys pic
NFL
Jerry Jones feels no sense of urgency to sign All-Pro WR CeeDee Lamb to a long-term deal
Author image Zach Wolpin  •  Aug 09 2024
Jonathan Taylor Colts pic
NFL
Jonathan Taylor is confident he can stay healthy for the Indianapolis Colts in 2024
Author image Zach Wolpin  •  Aug 08 2024
Arrow to top