The Two Worst Teams In The NBA Will Face Off On Monday Night

We are just a little over a month into the 2023-24 NBA season, and some things are already starting to take shape. We are beginning to see which teams have the pedigree to be able to compete for a championship and which players have a chance to make a run at the MVP award. But we are also starting to see the other side of the coin, and which teams will likely be in the mix for a top spot in the 2024 Draft. And the lottery might have two familiar members next year, as the Detroit Pistons and Washington Wizards are currently the two worst teams in the NBA.

Two Worst Teams In NBA Will Face Off Tonight

The 2-14 Pistons play the 2-14 Wizards today. Who you got winning? pic.twitter.com/hPvqf3z4RQ — Legion Hoops (@LegionHoops) November 27, 2023

The Pistons have finished in last place in their division in each of the past four seasons, and haven’t won more than 23 games since 2018-19. They were the worst team in the league last year by a long shot, finishing with 17 wins, 5 fewer than the next team on the list. They had an equal 14% shot at the first overall pick and Victor Wembanyama with the Spurs and Rockets, but Detroit ended up with the 5th overall selection.

Adding young talent through consecutive years in the lottery hasn’t panned out. Through the first 16 games of the current season, the Pistons are 2-14, tied for the worst record in the NBA. They’ve lost 13 games in a row.

Wizards and Pistons Combined For 4 Wins So Far

Cade Cunningham says the Detroit Pistons are ‘bad’ “We got to be realistic about the situation. It’s hard to just be like, ‘We’re good, we’re good,’ you know what I’m saying? Because we’re bad. We have to address that. We have to address what we’re not good at. Address it with… pic.twitter.com/kMbpzstYZQ — NBACentral (@TheDunkCentral) November 20, 2023

The Washington Wizards are right there with them. There were some expectations this season, at least to keep their heads above water. The acquisition of Jordan Poole added a legit scoring option to go along with Kyle Kuzma, but neither player has provided the needed veteran presence to help the team win basketball games. They too are 2-14, making the Wizards and Pistons the two worst teams in the NBA at the current moment.

As luck would have it, they’ll be playing against each other on Monday night. With a combined record of 4-28, Washington will visit Detroit in a game that is guaranteed to snap a losing streak (the Wizards sit at 9). It will be a battle of futility, one that someone will have to be victorious after. The sports books are giving the Pistons a 2.5 point advantage in the spread, which is typically the advantage that a home team receives regardless.