L’Jarius Sneed made some of the key defensive plays down the stretch that allowed the Kansas City Chiefs to make their run at the most recent Super Bowl. The cornerback had come on as one of the better lock down defenders in the league during the 2023 NFL season, and made one of the key plays during the postseason that allowed his team a second-straight shot at the Lombardi Trophy and the glory that comes along with it.

Titans Make Sneed 3rd Richest CB In The NFL

New #Titans CB L’Jarius Sneed has agreed to terms on a massive new contract now that his deal to Tennessee is done, getting a 4-year, $76.4M deal, sources say. It includes $55M guaranteed and a $20M signing bonus. One of the highest-paid CBs. pic.twitter.com/DkMRU0yMoD — Ian Rapoport (@RapSheet) March 26, 2024

But the Chiefs were unable to make the financials work while taking care of their other high-priced commodities, and were forced to trade Sneed to the Tennessee Titans last week. And after signing his new deal with his new team, he has become one of the highest paid players in the league at his position.

Knowing that they would have to pay him upon arrival, the Titans were able to send just a third round pick to Kansas City in exchange for his services. They made their financial move on Tuesday morning, signing Sneed to a brand-new contract that lasts four years and has a max value of $76.4 million. It includes $55 million in guarantees, and another $20 million by way of a signing bonus.

Chiefs Couldn’t Afford To Keep Another High Price Tag

Sneed will have the 3rd largest cap hit of any cornerback for the 2024 season. He will be paid $19.8 million according to Spotrac, which is $1.5 million higher than the next. But there is something of a sizeable gap between him and the two highest-paid in Marlon Humphry and Jaire Alexander.

Humphry is a part of the most expensive secondary in the league with the Baltimore Ravens, and is owed over $22.8 million for the upcoming season. Packers’ CB Alexander comes in as the highest paid cornerback in the NFL, bringing in a few thousand dollars short of $24 million for 2024.

The Chiefs figure that they’ll be okay in the cornerback department, given the rise of Trent McDuffie in to an All-Pro. They have also spent some serious draft capital in recent years on the secondary, likely knowing that they’d have to move on from Sneed at some point.