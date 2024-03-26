NFL

The Titans Have Made L’Jarius Sneed One Of The Top Paid CBs In The NFL

Author image
Anthony R. Cardenas
Twitter Linkedin
Sports Editor
3 min read
rsz 20051504850
rsz 20051504850

L’Jarius Sneed made some of the key defensive plays down the stretch that allowed the Kansas City Chiefs to make their run at the most recent Super Bowl. The cornerback had come on as one of the better lock down defenders in the league during the 2023 NFL season, and made one of the key plays during the postseason that allowed his team a second-straight shot at the Lombardi Trophy and the glory that comes along with it.

Titans Make Sneed 3rd Richest CB In The NFL

But the Chiefs were unable to make the financials work while taking care of their other high-priced commodities, and were forced to trade Sneed to the Tennessee Titans last week. And after signing his new deal with his new team, he has become one of the highest paid players in the league at his position.

Knowing that they would have to pay him upon arrival, the Titans were able to send just a third round pick to Kansas City in exchange for his services. They made their financial move on Tuesday morning, signing Sneed to a brand-new contract that lasts four years and has a max value of $76.4 million. It includes $55 million in guarantees, and another $20 million by way of a signing bonus.

Chiefs Couldn’t Afford To Keep Another High Price Tag

Sneed will have the 3rd largest cap hit of any cornerback for the 2024 season. He will be paid $19.8 million according to Spotrac, which is $1.5 million higher than the next. But there is something of a sizeable gap between him and the two highest-paid in Marlon Humphry and Jaire Alexander.

Humphry is a part of the most expensive secondary in the league with the Baltimore Ravens, and is owed over $22.8 million for the upcoming season. Packers’ CB Alexander comes in as the highest paid cornerback in the NFL, bringing in a few thousand dollars short of $24 million for 2024.

The Chiefs figure that they’ll be okay in the cornerback department, given the rise of Trent McDuffie in to an All-Pro. They have also spent some serious draft capital in recent years on the secondary, likely knowing that they’d have to move on from Sneed at some point.

Author image
Twitter Linkedin

Anthony R. Cardenas

Anthony is from Lake Tahoe, California and still resides in the area. He has been writing feature articles for 7+ years, specializing in NFL and NBA content. He has written for FanSided, both as a site expert and editor at A Royal Pain and contributor at PhinPhanatic. Growing up in and around Nevada, Anthony has extensive knowledge of sports gambling. He is a die hard fan of the Miami Dolphins and Sacramento Kings.
View All Posts By Anthony R. Cardenas
Author Image

Anthony R. Cardenas

Twitter Linkedin
Anthony is from Lake Tahoe, California and still resides in the area. He has been writing feature articles for 7+ years, specializing in NFL and NBA content. He has written for FanSided, both as a site expert and editor at A Royal Pain and contributor at PhinPhanatic. Growing up in and around Nevada, Anthony has extensive knowledge of sports gambling. He is a die hard fan of the Miami Dolphins and Sacramento Kings.
View All Posts By Anthony R. Cardenas

Popular From NFL

Latest news

View all
rsz 20051504850
NFL

LATEST The Titans Have Made L’Jarius Sneed One Of The Top Paid CBs In The NFL

Author image Anthony R. Cardenas  •  Mar 26 2024
NFL field logo pic
NFL
The NFL trade deadline has been pushed back to the Tuesday after Week 9
Author image Zach Wolpin  •  Mar 26 2024

With the annual league meetings taking place this week, changes are underway. Owners have been voting on rule changes for the 2024 season. So far, they’ve banned hip-drop tackles and…

rsz nfl logo cover 958x575 1
NFL
NFL Eying Christmas Day Games With Holiday Falling On A Wednesday
Author image Anthony R. Cardenas  •  Mar 26 2024

The NFL has reigned supreme when it comes to viewership and following. It has become and maintained as America’s favorite sport, with an economy and business far bigger than what…

Lions kickoff pic
NFL
NFL owners have approved the new hybrid kickoff rule for the 2024 season
Author image Zach Wolpin  •  Mar 26 2024
2024 Hall of Fame Game NFL
NFL
The Chicago Bears and Houston Texans will play in the 2024 Hall of Fame Game
Author image Zach Wolpin  •  Mar 26 2024
Malachi Corley Western Kentucky pic
NFL
Western Kentucky’s Malachi Corley had an impressive outing at his Pro Day on Monday
Author image Zach Wolpin  •  Mar 26 2024
rsz 19212610500
NFL
NFL Execs Believe Commanders Could Take JJ McCarthy With #2 Draft Pick
Author image Anthony R. Cardenas  •  Mar 25 2024
Arrow to top