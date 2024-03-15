Patrick Mahomes and the Chiefs are coming off back-to-back Super Bowl wins. Kansas City is in the middle of a dynasty and they’re not easy to stop. Credit is due to general manager Brett Veach for the incredible roster he’s built. The team has dynamic playmakers all over the field.

This offseason, Kansas City has made several moves to try and set themselves for another chance to compete for a Super Bowl next season. Patrick Mahomes has proven that nearly any WR can be plugged into their system and be successful. Yesterday, the Chiefs added a speedy WR to their roster by signing Marquise “Hollywood” Brown. The 26-year-old could have a breakout season with Mahomes as his QB.

Hollywood Brown could unlock his full potential with the Chiefs in 2024

There was the thought that the #Chiefs needed to wait until they traded L’Jarius Sneed before making a big-time signing. Instead, they lock up Hollywood Brown. https://t.co/J57pJWPZfd — Ian Rapoport (@RapSheet) March 15, 2024



In the 2019 NFL Draft, Marquise Brown was selected 25th overall by the Ravens. He spent three seasons with Baltimore before being traded to the Cardinals. The former Oklahoma WR played in 2022 and 2023 for Arizona. Brown missed eight games due to injury and was not as productive as both sides would have hoped. It didn’t help the Cardinals lost Kyler Murray halfway through 2022 and several games to start the 2023 season.

His most productive season so far came in 2019, his final season with the Ravens. Brown had a career-high 91 receptions for 1,008 yards along with six touchdowns. That final season was with two-time MVP Lamar Jackson. The speedy WR is joining another two-time MVP in Patrick Mahomes. Kansas City parted ways with Marquez Valdes-Scantling this offseason. Head coach Andy Reid will find ways to get Brown the football in space and let him show off his athleticism.

Marquise Brown hasn’t known what it’s like to play in a heavy pass-first offense Baltimore’s pass rate w Greg Roman? #29 (51%) Arizona’s pass rate w Kingsbury/Petzing? #16 (54%) meanwhile…the Chiefs? #1 in 2023 (64%)

#1 in 2022 (66%)

#1 in 2021 (65%)

#1 in 2020 (66%)

#1… — Warren Sharp (@SharpFootball) March 15, 2024



Next season, there is a ton of potential for Hollywood Brown to have a breakout year with Kansas City. Rashee Rice was Patrick Mahomes’ top WR target in 2023. Rice had 79 receptions on 102 targets for 938 yards. That was all in his rookie season. Imagine what Brown can do with five years of NFL experience. It’s only a one-year deal for the 26-year-old WR. However, it’s a chance to play for what will surely be one of the best teams in 2024. Brown should fit in nicely with the Kansas City Chiefs as their dynamic/speedy WR threat.