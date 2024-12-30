NFL

The rookie WR class in 2024 could be the strongest since 1996

Zach Wolpin
At the top of the 2024 NFL draft, several QBs were taken. Six were selected in the first 12 picks. Rookie QBs have helped transform teams like the Commanders and Broncos in 2024. After 17 weeks, the rookie WRs from this past draft have stolen the show. 

They look like the deepest position group coming out of the 2024 draft. That includes players like Brian Thomas Jr., Malik Nabers, Ladd McConkey, Xavier Worthy, and Keon Coleman. Experts around the NFL believe the 2024 WR draft class could be the deepest since the 1996 draft which included two Hall of Fame WRs. That would be Marvin Harrison Sr. and Terrell Owens.

The NFL’s rookie WR class in 2024 is one of the strongest in the last 20+ years


In 1996, there were several notable WRs taken in the draft class. That included Marvin Harrison Sr., Terrell Owens, Keshawn Johnson, Terry Glenn, Eric Moulds, Amani Toomer, Jermain Lewis, Joe Horn, and Eddie Kennison. Harrison Sr. and Owens are Hall of Famers but players like Kennison, Johnson, and Toomer had impressive NFL careers. Sports writers around the NFL had called the 96′ WR class the strongest in league history.

Now, the 2024 WR class is shaping up to be one of the best in the last 20+ years. This year’s draft class is headlined by game-changing WRs like Brian Thomas Jr., Malik Nabers, Ladd McConkey, and Xavier Worthy. With one game left this season, Thomas Jr. leads all rookie wide-outs with 1,179 yards. He also has 10 touchdowns on 80 receptions this season. Giants’ Malik Nabers was an LSU teammate with Thomas Jr. and they’re having strong rookie campaigns. Nabers has 104 catches for 1,140 receiving yards and six touchdowns in 2024. Despite New York’s record, he’s been a bright spot for the team.

Another rookie WR from 2024 who is having a dominant first year is Chargers’ Ladd McConkey. He has 77 catches for 1,054 yards and seven touchdowns in 2024. McConkey has become Justin Herbert’s go-to target in 2024. Chiefs’ Xavier Worthy has 59 catches for 634 yards and nine touchdowns in 2024. Other notable WRs in the 2024 class include Arizona’s Marvin Harrison Jr. with 57 catches for 827 yards and seven touchdowns. He was the first WR drafted in 2024 and is having a slower season than expected. Regardless, the 2024 rookie WR class could be one of the best we’ve seen in a long time.

Zach Wolpin

Zach Wolpin is an NBA and NFL expert who's been betting on the league for over three years now. Wolpin is a fan of the NFL and NBA and has been watching for a decade and a half. He covers the latest news and stories surrounding the league daily. His passion in life is sports and being able to share that through his writing. He has written about the NBA and other sports leagues through various media outlets over the years like Sir Charles In Charge, G-Men HQ, and TAP into South Plainfield. Before he became a Sports Editor, Wolpin attended Montclair State University where he graduated in 2021. He studied Sports Media and Writing while in school.
