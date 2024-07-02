NFL

Chargers' Justin Herbert is impressed with how quickly rookie WR Ladd McConkey has picked up the offense

With the 6th pick in the 2020 NFL Draft, the Los Angeles Chargers selected QB Justin Herbert out of Oregon. He was one of four QBs to go in the first round. In four seasons with LA, Herbert is 30-32 in 62 career starts. The 26-year-old has thrown for 17,223 yards, 114 touchdowns, and 42 interceptions. 

This offseason, the Chargers have hit a reset in their franchise. The team has let go of most of their top offensive talent and hired a new head coach. Jim Harbaugh won a National Championship with Michigan in 2023 and has left for the NFL. LA had two picks in the Top 50 of the 2024 NFL Draft. Their first-round pick was an OT and their second-round pick was a WR out of Georgia, Ladd McConkey. Justin Herbert is impressed with how quickly McConkey has picked up the offense.

Will Ladd McConkey be Justin Herbert’s top target in 2024?


The Los Angeles Chargers made multiple moves this offseason to move on from the offensive talent they had. There’s no questioning the team is hitting a reset on that side of the ball. Mike Williams was released by the team this offseason and he ended up signing with the Jets. Running back Austin Ekeler was a free agent and he signed with the Commanders. Finally, WR Keenan Allen was traded to the Chicago Bears. Stripping the offense of the veteran talent they head.

This leaves Justin Herbert with an interesting group of WRs heading into 2024. He’ll have Josh Palmer, Quentin Johnston, D.J. Chark, and Ladd McConkey as his top WRs. McConkey was a second-round pick by the Chargers in 2024 out of Georgia. The talented WR played three seasons with the Bulldogs and won back-to-back National titles. His most productive season was his sophomore campaign in 2022 with 58 catches for 762 yards and seven touchdowns. He even had seven rushes for 134 yards and two touchdowns that season. McConkey showed versatility in college by also being Georgia’s punt returner.


Chargers starting QB Justin Herbert is reportedly impressed with how quickly McConkey has picked up the team’s offense. It’s not something that every rookie WR is capable of doing. Especially this early into July. Who knows how fast McConkey will progress once he starts seeing live reps later in the summer? The 22-year-old has the chance to be one of the best rookie WRs in 2024.

