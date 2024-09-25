New York Giants wide receiver Malik Nabers has been one of the most impressive rookies this season after the first three weeks and he is loving the quick start to his career.

Malik Nabers Having Fun

Malik Nabers has been one of the mot exciting prospects in the league this season, as after just three weeks he has become a consistent eye-catcher in New York.

Nabers was drafted in the first round by the Giants, with the sixth overall pick out of LSU having a heavy weight of expectation on his shoulders for his debut season.

The 21-year-old hasn’t disappointed. Nabers already has 23 catches for the Giants for 271 yards after week 3, with the receiver also notching up three touchdowns already.

When he was asked this week how he has found thee transition from college football to the NFL, Nabers said he was just enjoying the opportunity: “I’m having a lot of fun, a dream come true.”

Nabers picked up two of his three touchdowns last weekend in an upset against the Browns, with some seriously impressive catches during his 78-yard afternoon.

“They were good catches, but I’ve made some way better catches than that, I’m not surprised by it, it’s just how I play, it’s how I am.”

This angle of the Malik Nabers touchdown is insane. His body control is unreal. SUPERSTAR. pic.twitter.com/a2lByA6tNW https://t.co/yKDNnFO2Ui — Ari Meirov (@MySportsUpdate) September 22, 2024

Nabers also spoke about the Giants upcoming week 4 clash, with the rookie preparing for his first ever Thursday night football as the Cowboys visit in week 4.

“It’s a regular game,” he said. “It’s football. A game is a game. Every time I go out there, a game is a game. No matter what day it is, a game is a game.”

The Cowboys are 1-2 for the season and Thursday night is another huge opportunity for Nabers to impress the world, with the rookie hoping to continue his hot start to the season with another good performance for the Giants.