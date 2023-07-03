The Public Is Rooting For The Patriots

According to Bet MGM there are 99% of bets that have the New England Patriots making the playoffs for this upcoming NFL season.

The public believes the Patriots (+240) will make the postseason! Do you agree? pic.twitter.com/tvQpCpXP0E — NBC Sports Bet (@NBCSportsBet) July 3, 2023

This number is somewhat surprising as the Patriots are arguably the worst team in their own division in the AFC East. Almost every team has gotten better especially the New York Jets. The Jets added future Hall of Fame quarterback Aaron Rodgers.

One of the main factors driving the public’s interest in betting on the Patriots to make the playoffs is the team’s remarkable track record. Under the leadership of head coach Bill Belichick and quarterback Tom Brady (until 2020), the Patriots enjoyed unprecedented success, making the playoffs in 11 consecutive seasons from 2009 to 2019. This extended period of dominance created a perception of stability and reliability that has resonated with the betting community.

The New England Patriots are +220 to make the playoffs according to Massachusetts betting sites.

This current Patriots team, however, is far from what they once were during the Tom Brady era. The offense last season was one of the worst in the NFL. Having a former defensive minded coach in Matt Patricia calling plays last season was a receipe for disaster. Now they have former Houston Texans head coach and Alabama offensive coordinator Bill O’Brien calling the shots for the offense. So there is optimism surrounding the offense to at least improve.

The offense is what is holding the team back. They have addressed wide receiver by signing Juju Smith-Schuster and also being in on DeAndre Hopkins. They also signed DeVante Parker to a three year extension. Maybe now it is unlikely that they land Hopkins given the amount of money he will ask for. The Patriots also signed Mike Gesicki from the division rival Miami Dolphins.

The Patriots could be a sleeper team in the AFC and surprise many people. Quarterback Mac Jones and this offense will have to be much improved for them to even come close to playoff contention.