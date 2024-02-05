At 6-43, the Detroit Pistons have the worst record in the NBA. It’s been a constant struggle all season for the team to find consistent wins. They’ve lost some tough games in 2023-24 with Monty Williams in his first season as head coach. This Thursday is the NBA trade deadline. The Pistons are reportedly interested in this veteran player who used to play for their franchise.

Philadelphia’s Tobias Harris is a player that Detroit is monitoring according to James L. Edwards III from The Athletic. He played with the Pistons for three and a half seasons before he was traded to the LA Clippers. Now, Detroit is interested in a reunion with Harris. The 76ers might have a high asking price for the 31-year-old. Their MVP Joel Embiid could miss time with a knee injury. It might take more than the Pistons are willing to offer for Harris ahead of the trade deadline.

Is it possible for the Pistons to trade for Tobias Harris ahead of the deadline on Thursday?



For the last six seasons, Tobias Harris has played for the Philadelphia 76ers. After the 2023-24 season, Harris is set to become an unrestricted free agent. The Detroit Pistons reportedly have interest in Harris ahead of the trade deadline. Detroit is struggling majorly this season and they need veteran leadership on their roster. It’s something they’ve lacked in 2023-24.

While the Pistons are interested in Harris, it might be tough for the Sixers to let go of him. Recently, Joel Embiid re-injured his knee and needs surgery to repair it. That means he’ll miss a lot of time recovering. With Embiid out, Philly needs to find a way to replace his (35.3) points per game. Tobias Harris will have an opportunity to step in and be their secondary option on offense after Tyrese Maxey. At this point in the season, the Pistons would have to wow the Sixers with a trade for Harris for them to have any real interest.

If Embiid was healthy, a possible trade for Tobias Harris might have been in Detroit’s favor. However, that is not the case. The Sixers legitimately need Harris’ production with Embiid out. It’s in Detroit’s best interest to look elsewhere if they want to add a veteran to their roster before the trade deadline this Thursday. Detroit could have a better shot at signing Harris in free agency this offseason.