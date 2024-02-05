NBA

The Pistons are reportedly interested in Tobias Harris as the trade deadline approaches this Thursday

Author image
Zach Wolpin
Twitter
Sports Editor
3 min read
Tobias Harris 76ers pic
Tobias Harris 76ers pic

At 6-43, the Detroit Pistons have the worst record in the NBA. It’s been a constant struggle all season for the team to find consistent wins. They’ve lost some tough games in 2023-24 with Monty Williams in his first season as head coach. This Thursday is the NBA trade deadline. The Pistons are reportedly interested in this veteran player who used to play for their franchise. 

Philadelphia’s Tobias Harris is a player that Detroit is monitoring according to James L. Edwards III from The Athletic. He played with the Pistons for three and a half seasons before he was traded to the LA Clippers. Now, Detroit is interested in a reunion with Harris. The 76ers might have a high asking price for the 31-year-old. Their MVP Joel Embiid could miss time with a knee injury. It might take more than the Pistons are willing to offer for Harris ahead of the trade deadline.

Is it possible for the Pistons to trade for Tobias Harris ahead of the deadline on Thursday?


For the last six seasons, Tobias Harris has played for the Philadelphia 76ers. After the 2023-24 season, Harris is set to become an unrestricted free agent. The Detroit Pistons reportedly have interest in Harris ahead of the trade deadline. Detroit is struggling majorly this season and they need veteran leadership on their roster. It’s something they’ve lacked in 2023-24.

While the Pistons are interested in Harris, it might be tough for the Sixers to let go of him. Recently, Joel Embiid re-injured his knee and needs surgery to repair it. That means he’ll miss a lot of time recovering. With Embiid out, Philly needs to find a way to replace his (35.3) points per game. Tobias Harris will have an opportunity to step in and be their secondary option on offense after Tyrese Maxey. At this point in the season, the Pistons would have to wow the Sixers with a trade for Harris for them to have any real interest.


If Embiid was healthy, a possible trade for Tobias Harris might have been in Detroit’s favor. However, that is not the case. The Sixers legitimately need Harris’ production with Embiid out. It’s in Detroit’s best interest to look elsewhere if they want to add a veteran to their roster before the trade deadline this Thursday. Detroit could have a better shot at signing Harris in free agency this offseason.

Author image
Twitter

Zach Wolpin

Zach Wolpin is an NBA and NFL expert who's been betting on the league for over three years now. Wolpin is a fan of the NFL and NBA and has been watching for a decade and a half. He covers the latest news and stories surrounding the league daily. His passion in life is sports and being able to share that through his writing. He has written about the NBA and other sports leagues through various media outlets over the years like Sir Charles In Charge, G-Men HQ, and TAP into South Plainfield. Before he became a Sports Editor, Wolpin attended Montclair State University where he graduated in 2021. He studied Sports Media and Writing while in school.
View All Posts By Zach Wolpin
Author Image

Zach Wolpin

Twitter
Zach Wolpin is an NBA and NFL expert who's been betting on the league for over three years now. Wolpin is a fan of the NFL and NBA and has been watching for a decade and a half. He covers the latest news and stories surrounding the league daily. His passion in life is sports and being able to share that through his writing. He has written about the NBA and other sports leagues through various media outlets over the years like Sir Charles In Charge, G-Men HQ, and TAP into South Plainfield. Before he became a Sports Editor, Wolpin attended Montclair State University where he graduated in 2021. He studied Sports Media and Writing while in school.
View All Posts By Zach Wolpin

Popular From NBA

Latest news

View all
Tobias Harris 76ers pic
NBA

LATEST The Pistons are reportedly interested in Tobias Harris as the trade deadline approaches this Thursday

Author image Zach Wolpin  •  Feb 05 2024
Kyrie Irving Mavericks pic
NBA
Mavericks Injury Report: Kyrie Irving (thumb) is probable to play on Monday vs. the 76ers
Author image Zach Wolpin  •  Feb 05 2024

Through 49 games this season, the Dallas Mavericks are 26-23. For several games in 2023-24, the team has been without one of their key offensive players. Kyrie Irving has been…

rsz nbcsportsbrightspotcdn15
NBA
Warriors: Steph Curry & Draymond Green Are Far Better When Klay Thompson Is Out
Author image Anthony R. Cardenas  •  Feb 05 2024

The Golden State Warriors have come to a crossroads regarding the future of their “big 3”. Stephen Curry, Draymond Green, and Klay Thompson have been together since 2012, and have…

rsz usatsi 22402094 168397759 lowres
NBA
NBA: Milwaukee Bucks Are Now 1-3 Under New Head Coach Doc Rivers
Author image Anthony R. Cardenas  •  Feb 05 2024
rsz steph curry gettyimages 1984043023
NBA
Warriors: Curry Scores 60, But Thompson Shoots 4 for 19 In Loss To Hawks
Author image Anthony R. Cardenas  •  Feb 04 2024
9fc4e470 c11c 11ee bf7d 42fbe7e4dfc7
NBA
The New York Knicks, The Hottest Team In The NBA, Are Now In 3rd Place In The East
Author image Anthony R. Cardenas  •  Feb 02 2024
Tyus Jones Wizards pic
NBA
Are the Timberwolves looking to trade for depth at PG before the deadline next week?
Author image Zach Wolpin  •  Feb 02 2024
Arrow to top