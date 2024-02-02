NBA

76ers Injury Report: Joel Embiid (knee) could miss time with a potential meniscus tear

Zach Wolpin
The Philadelphia 76ers have a dilemma on their hands. At 30-17, the team is 5th in the Eastern Conference roughly two weeks from all-star break. Philly’s biggest issue this season has been keeping their MVP center healthy. In every season he’s played in the NBA, Joel Embiid has missed time due to injury. 

His 68 games played in 2021-22 are the most in any season. The 29-year-old has already missed 13 games for the Sixers in 2023-24 and the team is worried he could be out longer. On Tuesday against the Warriors, Jonathan Kuminga inadvertently fell on Embiid’s left knee. The big man left the court without help and did not return to the game. Initial reports around the league said Embiid suffered a torn meniscus in his left knee. However, Shams Charania of The Athletic walked back his comments and said the team has yet to officially confirm a tear in his knee.

How much time will Joel Embiid miss for the Sixers?


There have been questions around the NBA as to whether Embiid was healthy enough to play on Tuesday vs. Golden State. The 2022-23 league MVP does everything he can each night to be able to play. So far this season, Embiid has missed 13 games for the 76ers due to injury. That number will only get bigger after the unfortunate injury he suffered on Tuesday. Sixers fans are eagerly awaiting to see just how much time Embiid will miss.

If he’s out for an extended period of time, that would be a massive loss for Philly. In his 34 games this season, Embiid is averaging a league-leading (35.3) points along with (11.3) rebounds, (5.7) assists, (1.1) steals, and (1.8) blocks. It’s been another MVP-caliber season for Embiid when he’s played. Just this season, the league set a rule that in order to win an end-of-the-season award, a player must appear in at least 65 games. A player can only miss 17 games during the regular season in that case if they want to be eligible. Embiid has already missed 13 games.


Philly’s superstar center is in serious jeopardy of missing out on back-to-back MVP seasons because of the new rule this year. Injuries have always been a big factor in Embiid’s career. It’s not easy for him to stay healthy. He played in 66 games for Philly last season but that number will surely be less than that. There is no timetable yet for how much time Embiid will miss with this latest knee injury.

Zach Wolpin is an NBA and NFL expert who's been betting on the league for over three years now. Wolpin is a fan of the NFL and NBA and has been watching for a decade and a half. He covers the latest news and stories surrounding the league daily.
