The Orlando Magic Are Currently The Hottest Team In The NBA

Just over a month into the 2023-24 NBA season, just as everyone expected, the Orlando Magic have one of the best records in the entire league. As of Thursday afternoon, they were tied for second place in the Eastern Conference with a 13-5 record, behind only the Celtics and just one game back of Boston. And after their win against the Wizards on Wednesday night, they have won 8 games in a row, and are officially the hottest team in the league.

They started out with a .500 record, which showed marked improvement from their results in recent seasons, as they haven’t finished with a winning record as a franchise since 2018-19. They were 5-5 on November 14th and in 9th place in the East, but haven’t lost a single game since.

During the back half of the month of November, the Orlando Magic won eight straight games. And while a majority of their opponents are teams who have struggled through the first month of the NBA season, two of those victories came over the Celtics and Nuggets, both of whom have NBA Finals aspirations.

The key to their success has been their defense. They force their opponents into move turnovers than any other team, rank second in steals, and are allowing the 5th fewest points in the NBA. They are led in scoring by Franz Wagner, who has upped his average to 20+ in his third season in the league, and Paolo Banchero is putting up 19.1 per game.

Winning Streak Has Been Aided By Home-Heavy Schedule

The Magic have been aided lately by a home-heavy schedule, as their last five games have all been played in Orlando. They’ll play one more at the Amway Center on Friday night against the Wizards, after which they will play 7 of their next 10 on the road. Their opponents over that stretch include the Cavaliers twice, the Celtics twice, plus the Heat and Bucks.

Despite their current standing near the top of the Eastern Conference, the Magic are still long shots to be contenders come season’s end. As of Thursday, their odds of winning the East sat at +4000, tied for the 7th shortest of the 15 teams.