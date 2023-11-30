NBA

The Orlando Magic Are Currently The Hottest Team In The NBA

Author image
Anthony R. Cardenas
Twitter Linkedin
Sports Editor
3 min read
rsz r1259155 1296x518 5 2
rsz r1259155 1296x518 5 2

Just over a month into the 2023-24 NBA season, just as everyone expected, the Orlando Magic have one of the best records in the entire league. As of Thursday afternoon, they were tied for second place in the Eastern Conference with a 13-5 record, behind only the Celtics and just one game back of Boston. And after their win against the Wizards on Wednesday night, they have won 8 games in a row, and are officially the hottest team in the league.

The Orlando Magic Are The NBA’s Hottest Team

They started out with a .500 record, which showed marked improvement from their results in recent seasons, as they haven’t finished with a winning record as a franchise since 2018-19. They were 5-5 on November 14th and in 9th place in the East, but haven’t lost a single game since.

During the back half of the month of November, the Orlando Magic won eight straight games. And while a majority of their opponents are teams who have struggled through the first month of the NBA season, two of those victories came over the Celtics and Nuggets, both of whom have NBA Finals aspirations.

The key to their success has been their defense. They force their opponents into move turnovers than any other team, rank second in steals, and are allowing the 5th fewest points in the NBA. They are led in scoring by Franz Wagner, who has upped his average to 20+ in his third season in the league, and Paolo Banchero is putting up 19.1 per game.

Winning Streak Has Been Aided By Home-Heavy Schedule

The Magic have been aided lately by a home-heavy schedule, as their last five games have all been played in Orlando. They’ll play one more at the Amway Center on Friday night against the Wizards, after which they will play 7 of their next 10 on the road. Their opponents over that stretch include the Cavaliers twice, the Celtics twice, plus the Heat and Bucks.

Despite their current standing near the top of the Eastern Conference, the Magic are still long shots to be contenders come season’s end. As of Thursday, their odds of winning the East sat at +4000, tied for the 7th shortest of the 15 teams.

Author image
Twitter Linkedin

Anthony R. Cardenas

Anthony is from Lake Tahoe, California and still resides in the area. He has been writing feature articles for 7+ years, specializing in NFL and NBA content. He has written for FanSided, both as a site expert and editor at A Royal Pain and contributor at PhinPhanatic. Growing up in and around Nevada, Anthony has extensive knowledge of sports gambling. He is a die hard fan of the Miami Dolphins and Sacramento Kings.
View All Posts By Anthony R. Cardenas
Author Image

Anthony R. Cardenas

Twitter Linkedin
Anthony is from Lake Tahoe, California and still resides in the area. He has been writing feature articles for 7+ years, specializing in NFL and NBA content. He has written for FanSided, both as a site expert and editor at A Royal Pain and contributor at PhinPhanatic. Growing up in and around Nevada, Anthony has extensive knowledge of sports gambling. He is a die hard fan of the Miami Dolphins and Sacramento Kings.
View All Posts By Anthony R. Cardenas

Popular From NBA

Latest news

View all
rsz r1259155 1296x518 5 2
NBA

LATEST The Orlando Magic Are Currently The Hottest Team In The NBA

Author image Anthony R. Cardenas  •  23min
Jaime Jaquez Jr. heat pic
NBA
Miami’s Jaime Jaquez Jr. is thriving as a rookie for the Heat in 2023-24
Author image Zach Wolpin  •  2h

In the 2023 NBA Draft, the Heat had the 18th overall pick. With their selection, the Heat drafted Jaime Jaquez Jr. out of UCLA. The 22-year-old has adjusted quickly to…

Cam Thomas Nets pic 1
NBA
Nets Injury Report: Cam Thomas is expected to return vs. the Hornets after missing nine games in a row
Author image Zach Wolpin  •  3h

In the 2023-24 season, the Brooklyn Nets have had to find a new identity. The team no longer has the star talent they had over the past few seasons. Brooklyn…

joshgiddey 1
NBA
Josh Giddey Net Worth: What Is The Australian NBA Star Worth In 2023?
Author image Louis Fargher  •  3h
Gary Payton II Warriors pic
NBA
Warriors Injury Report: Gary Payton II (calf) is out indefinitely for Golden State
Author image Zach Wolpin  •  4h
Zach LaVine Bulls pic 1
NBA
The Bulls and Lakers are two teams who are seriously interested in making an in-season trade
Author image Zach Wolpin  •  5h
371a105f152601141a90b2dcd01149a8
NBA
NBA: Zion Williamson Was Perfect In Pelicans Win Over 76ers
Author image Anthony R. Cardenas  •  15h
Arrow to top