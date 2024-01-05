The back end of the NFL standings isn’t a place where you typically find the New England Patriots this time of year. But with the dynasty well in the rearview mirror and the future of the franchise in flux, they have one of the worst records of any team in the league this season, and will finish in the bottom five should they lose against the Jets in Week 18.

They’ll also secure themselves a top-3 pick in the upcoming NFL Draft.

Patriots To Secure Top-3 Pick If They Lose To Jets On Sunday

W New England is 15-0 SU and 11-4 ATS. ✅ Patriots -1.5 vs. Jets. pic.twitter.com/EApcVpxZnF — John Ewing (@johnewing) January 5, 2024

The Patriots will enter the final week of the season with a 4-12 record, tied for the second-worst in the league with the Cardinals and Commanders. Should all three teams make good on their status as underdogs on Sunday, then New England would end up with the 3rd overall pick based on a strength of schedule tiebreaker.

In a draft that promises to be rich in quarterback prospects at the top of the board, the Patriots couldn’t have picked a better year to try and address their needs at the position. Caleb Williams figures to be the first overall selection, and Drake Maye is an elite prospect, as well. Much of what New England will be able to do at pick #3, should they land there, depends on what the Bears decide to do at #1.

Belichick Likely Going All Out For A Victory

From The Insiders on #NFLPlus: Looking at the various options for #Patriots coach Bill Belichick and New England. One scenario involves bringing in a new GM — no, Nick Caserio is not expected to return — but there are several familar faces who potentially could. pic.twitter.com/NH29P3DZo3 — Ian Rapoport (@RapSheet) January 5, 2024

There are some situational factors that will be playing into the final results on Sunday. Winning the game would severely compromise their draft position, and would knock them down into the 5-7 range, depending on other results from the weekend. But current head coach Bill Belichick might not care much about what happened with the future of the franchise, as there have been reports all season long that this would be his last campaign with the Patriots.

And he’ll likely be going all out in order to defeat a division rival to cap off his Hall of Fame career in New England.

The Patriots will have history working with them (or against them, in terms of draft positioning), as well. The Jets are 0-15 against New England dating back to 2015, and haven’t beaten them in regulation time in the regular season since 2011.