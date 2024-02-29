NBA

The Los Angeles Lakers Will Play 10 Of Their Next 11 Games At Home

Author image
Anthony R. Cardenas
Twitter Linkedin
Sports Editor
3 min read
lebron lakers gold g ezgif.com resize
lebron lakers gold g ezgif.com resize

The Los Angeles Lakers have been up and down since coming out of the All-Star break, posting a 2-2 record in their first four games of the home stretch and sitting in 9th place in the Western Conference. But based on how their schedule looks over the next month, LeBron James and company could be set up to make a nice run over the final 22 games.

Lakers Won’t Leave California For 28 Days

The team had played mostly .500 basketball through the first 50 games of the season. They have been floating around the 10th seed for most of that time, too, and it looked as though the Play-In Tournament would be the best-case scenario for the team’s postseason aspirations.

But the Lakers have turned things on in February, posting an 8-3 record thus far, with a game against the Wizards on Thursday night to close out the month. They are now 4 games over .500 and sitting in the 9th seed, a half-game up on the Warriors, and could be a threat to the top-8 if they take care of business during their insane home stretch coming up in March.

Starting with the game against the Wizards on Thursday, the Los Angeles will play 6 straight games at home. After a quick flight up to Sacramento for a game against the Kings on March 13th, they’ll return home to play four in a row back at Cypto.com Arena.

All in all, 10 of the next 11 games that the Lakers will play will be at home, and they won’t leave the state of California until Monday, March 25th. That will cover a span of 28 days.

Opponents Will Be Tough During Final Stretch

The schedule is anything but a cakewalk when it comes to the level of their opponents, though. During the first 5 at home, they’ll take on the Nuggets, Thunder, Kings, Bucks, and Timberwolves, and will follow that up with a contest against the Warriors to start the next 4-game stretch.

The Lakers will end the season with a road-heavy schedule, too. 8 of their final 11 games will be played away from home, including an 8-day trip that will feature two back-to-backs. Their final contest of the season will be played against the New Orleans Pelicans, who are one of the teams battling for position ahead of Los Angeles in the standings.

Author image
Twitter Linkedin

Anthony R. Cardenas

Anthony is from Lake Tahoe, California and still resides in the area. He has been writing feature articles for 7+ years, specializing in NFL and NBA content. He has written for FanSided, both as a site expert and editor at A Royal Pain and contributor at PhinPhanatic. Growing up in and around Nevada, Anthony has extensive knowledge of sports gambling. He is a die hard fan of the Miami Dolphins and Sacramento Kings.
View All Posts By Anthony R. Cardenas
Author Image

Anthony R. Cardenas

Twitter Linkedin
Anthony is from Lake Tahoe, California and still resides in the area. He has been writing feature articles for 7+ years, specializing in NFL and NBA content. He has written for FanSided, both as a site expert and editor at A Royal Pain and contributor at PhinPhanatic. Growing up in and around Nevada, Anthony has extensive knowledge of sports gambling. He is a die hard fan of the Miami Dolphins and Sacramento Kings.
View All Posts By Anthony R. Cardenas

Popular From NBA

Latest news

View all
Kevin Durant Team USA pic
NBA

LATEST Kevin Durant says he wants Team USA to beat other countries by 40-50 points in the 2024 Olympics

Author image Zach Wolpin  •  Feb 29 2024
rsz domantas sabonis usatsi 22628673
NBA
Domantas Sabonis Nearly Lost His NBA-Leading Streak Of Double-Doubles Last Night
Author image Anthony R. Cardenas  •  Feb 29 2024

Domantas Sabonis has been on quite an impressive run during the 2023-24 NBA season. He has been dominant statistically all season long, but truly came on strong during February, averaging…

Kobe Bufkin Hawks pic
NBA
Atlanta’s rookie Kobe Bufkin has shown flashes of potential in his limited time with the Hawks
Author image Zach Wolpin  •  Feb 29 2024

At 26-32 this season, the Atlanta Hawks are fighting to stay in at least the play-in tournament. All-star PG Trae Young tore a ligament in his left pinkie. He had…

Jalen Green Rockets pic
NBA
Houston’s Jalen Green has reportedly been frustrated with his minutes in crunch time
Author image Zach Wolpin  •  Feb 29 2024
Joel Embiid 76ers pic 1
NBA
Philadelphia has ‘hope’ that Joel Embiid can return by the end of March or early April
Author image Zach Wolpin  •  Feb 28 2024
Alperen Sengun Rockets pic
NBA
Rockets’ Alperen Sengun reminds Shaquille O’Neal of a young Pau Gasol
Author image Zach Wolpin  •  Feb 28 2024
klay thompson on a backcourt pairing with chris paul v0 HsfqeX5hPwBzj9fgyzZSu8Xf5UrLoUOsgHKqp25ileo ezgif.com resize
NBA
CP3 Returns, Warriors Bench Dominates In Road Win Over Wizards
Author image Anthony R. Cardenas  •  Feb 28 2024
Arrow to top