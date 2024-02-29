The Los Angeles Lakers have been up and down since coming out of the All-Star break, posting a 2-2 record in their first four games of the home stretch and sitting in 9th place in the Western Conference. But based on how their schedule looks over the next month, LeBron James and company could be set up to make a nice run over the final 22 games.

Lakers Won’t Leave California For 28 Days

The Lakers do not leave the state of California again until they play the Bucks on March 26th. They play the Clippers tomorrow, February 28th. Basically a MONTH of home games and a one trip up to Sacramento. The time is NOW. pic.twitter.com/OuyVVExmg7 — Witness King James (@WITNESSKJ) February 28, 2024

The team had played mostly .500 basketball through the first 50 games of the season. They have been floating around the 10th seed for most of that time, too, and it looked as though the Play-In Tournament would be the best-case scenario for the team’s postseason aspirations.

But the Lakers have turned things on in February, posting an 8-3 record thus far, with a game against the Wizards on Thursday night to close out the month. They are now 4 games over .500 and sitting in the 9th seed, a half-game up on the Warriors, and could be a threat to the top-8 if they take care of business during their insane home stretch coming up in March.

Starting with the game against the Wizards on Thursday, the Los Angeles will play 6 straight games at home. After a quick flight up to Sacramento for a game against the Kings on March 13th, they’ll return home to play four in a row back at Cypto.com Arena.

All in all, 10 of the next 11 games that the Lakers will play will be at home, and they won’t leave the state of California until Monday, March 25th. That will cover a span of 28 days.

Opponents Will Be Tough During Final Stretch

LAKERS ERASE 21-PT CLIPPER LEAD. WHAT A GAME. pic.twitter.com/tzI5Gw80lk — Bleacher Report (@BleacherReport) February 29, 2024

The schedule is anything but a cakewalk when it comes to the level of their opponents, though. During the first 5 at home, they’ll take on the Nuggets, Thunder, Kings, Bucks, and Timberwolves, and will follow that up with a contest against the Warriors to start the next 4-game stretch.

The Lakers will end the season with a road-heavy schedule, too. 8 of their final 11 games will be played away from home, including an 8-day trip that will feature two back-to-backs. Their final contest of the season will be played against the New Orleans Pelicans, who are one of the teams battling for position ahead of Los Angeles in the standings.