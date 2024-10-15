NFL

The Las Vegas Raiders have traded Davante Adams to the New York Jets

On Monday night, the Jets hosted the Bills for a primetime matchup. New York was coming off back-to-back losses and needed a divisional win. The Bills were also coming off two straight losses. It was a hard-fought game by both teams but Buffalo came out on top 23-20 in the end. Josh Allen and the Bills improved to 4-2 this season. Aaron Rodgers and the Jets are 2-4. 

Rodgers’ former teammate Davante Adams requested a trade from the Raiders a few weeks ago. His preferred destinations were the Jets and Saints. On Tuesday morning, NFL insiders announced that the Jets have traded with the Raiders for three-time All-Pro Davante Adams. He reunites with Aaron Rodgers and could provide an instant spark offensively for New York. Adams wanted out of Las Vegas and he got his wish.

Davante Adams is now a member of the New York Jets


The 2024 season is Davante Adams’ 11th in the NFL and it was his third with the Raiders. Adams appeared in Las Vegas’ first three games of the year and missed the last three due to injury. However, the 31-year-old also requested a trade from the Raiders. That played a factor in him not being on the field.  In three games, Adams had 18 catches for 209 yards and a touchdown. Gardner Minshew was the Raiders’ starting QB at the time. They’ve since moved on to Aidan O’Connell.

With Davante Adams being traded to the Jets, he is reuniting with his long-time teammate Aaron Rodgers. They spent eight seasons together in Green Bay. Together, they’ve connected for 76 touchdowns. The fifth-most by any WR/QB duo in NFL history. New York hopes to bring that connection to their roster. The Jets have lost three straight games and are 2-4 this season. Next week, the Jets are on the road for a tough matchup with the Pittsburgh Steelers. We’ll see if Aaron Rodgers can connect for a touchdown with Davante Adams for the first time since the 2021 season.

