Steelers’ George Pickens is expected to miss his second straight game in Week 15 vs. the Eagles

Zach Wolpin
The Steelers were at home in Week 14 for their second matchup of the season vs. the Browns. Pittsburgh won the game 24-17 and improved to 10-3. They are 7-1 in their last eight games. Against Cleveland in Week 14, the Steelers were without WR George Pickens. 

He was ruled out with a hamstring injury and that limited Russell Wilson’s explosiveness as a passer. On Tuesday, Ian Rapoport of the NFL Network reported that Pickens’ hamstring is worse than it appeared. Head coach Mike Tomlin said that Pickens could theoretically play but is described as “doubtful” to play in Week 15 against the Eagles. Pittsburgh is thinking about the bigger picture and wants to protect Pickens so he’s available in the postseason.

George Pickens is likely out in Week 15 for the Steelers


With a second-round pick in the 2022 NFL draft, the Steelers selected George Pickens out of Georgia. In each of his first two seasons for Pittsburgh, Pickens played in all 17 games. The 23-year-old will not accomplish that feat in 2024 after he missed Week 14. There’s a chance that Pickens will miss two games in a row for the first time in his professional career. Through 12 games in 2024, Pickens has 55 catches for 850 yards and three touchdowns.

For the first six games of the season, Justin Fields was the QB for Pittsburgh. Pickens averaged (60.2) receiving yards per game with Fields as the starter. He had zero touchdowns. In six games with Russell Wilson, Pickens is averaging (81.2) receiving yards per game and has three touchdowns. The young WR has shined with Wilson under center. Pickens is a big-play receiver and Wilson loves to throw the deep ball. It’s a match made in heaven. However, Pickens was out in Week 14 and chances are he misses Week 15 as well. He is dealing with a hamstring injury and the team won’t risk losing him long-term. If he needs to sit out another week, Pittsburgh will let that happen. The Steelers are on the road this weekend to face the Eagles.

Zach Wolpin

Zach Wolpin is an NBA and NFL expert who's been betting on the league for over three years now. Wolpin is a fan of the NFL and NBA and has been watching for a decade and a half. He covers the latest news and stories surrounding the league daily. His passion in life is sports and being able to share that through his writing. He has written about the NBA and other sports leagues through various media outlets over the years like Sir Charles In Charge, G-Men HQ, and TAP into South Plainfield. Before he became a Sports Editor, Wolpin attended Montclair State University where he graduated in 2021. He studied Sports Media and Writing while in school.
Zach Wolpin

