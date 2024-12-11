The drama between Jalen Hurts and AJ Brown could end up being positive long-term for the Eagles

In Week 14, the Eagles were at home to face the Panthers. On paper, this should have been a double-digit margin of victory for Philadelphia. However, they narrowly beat Carolina 22-16 and won their ninth game in a row. Eagles’ veteran LB Brandon Graham is out the rest of the 2024 season due to injury.

On a recent episode of his podcast, Graham mentioned a disconnect between QB Jalen Hurts and WR AJ Brown. After Sunday’s win vs. Carolina, Brown said he would like to see the passing game improve. That did not sit well with Eagles fans and NFL media. However, Brown calling out his QB could end up being positive for the Eagles in the long run.

Expect Jalen Hurts to heavily target AJ Brown in Week 15

Today on The Insiders with @TomPelissero, @judybattista, @RapSheet, and @MikeGarafolo:

⁰🦅 Drama in Philly – What’s brewing between AJ Brown and Jalen Hurts?⁰⁰🏈 Bill Belichick’s next move—UNC talks heat up⁰⁰🎙️ @jeffrichadiha breaks down playoff bubble teams ⁰⁰🔥 Broncos… pic.twitter.com/2nuoyG74z3 — Andrew Groover (@APGroover) December 11, 2024

With the signing of Saquon Barkley as a free agent this offseason, the Eagles’ offensive identity has changed. Over the last two seasons, it was a mix of passing, QB runs, and running the ball for Philadelphia. Now, the team is consistently giving Barkley 20+ carries a game and they are passing the ball far less. That’s led to frustration from Pro Bowl WR AJ Brown. He has nine catches for 109 yards in his last two games. Browns hasn’t had more than six catches in a game this season.

Jalen Hurt’s (200.2) passing yards per game is on pace for the lowest of his career as a full-time starter in the NFL. The team doesn’t need Hurts to pass as much when they have a dominant run game. That’s led to Hurts having under 200 passing yards in three straight games. While AJ Brown called out the Eagles’ passing game after their Week 14 win, it’s happening at the perfect time. Philadelphia’s momentum couldn’t be higher with their ninth straight victory. Fixing the passing game is something the Eagles can focus on in their final four games in 2024. It should happen now and not right before the playoffs begin. The Eagles are at home in Week 15 to face the Steelers.