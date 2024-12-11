NFL

Tommy DeVito will start for an injured Drew Lock in Week 15 for the New York Giants

Zach Wolpin
Against the Saints at home in Week 14, the Giants lost 14-11 to the Panthers. New Orleans blocked a 35-yard field goal attempt that would have tied that for New York. That was the Giants’ ninth straight loss and the team is 2-11 this season. It’s another disastrous season for the Giants who will have a top pick in the upcoming draft. 

The team has started three different QBs this season. Daniel Jones started the first 10 games of the year and was eventually demoted to QB4 and was later released per his request. Since then, Tommy DeVito has started once and Drew Lock has made two starts for New York. Lock is in a walking boot due to a heel injury and DeVito is expected to make his second start of the season in Week 15. New York is at home to face the 8-5 Baltimore Ravens.

Tommy DeVito will make his second start of the season in Week 15


In 2023, Tommy DeVito went undrafted out of Illinois and eventually signed a deal with the Giants. As a rookie, DeVito played in nine of their 17 games and made six starts. He went 3-3, throwing for 1,101 yards, eight touchdowns, and three interceptions. During his rookie campaign, DeVito was the third-string QB for New York. It was the same for the start of the 2024 season. The Giants signed veteran QB Drew Lock to a one-year, $5 million deal.

When Daniel Jones was released by the Giants, it was announced that DeVito would start in Week 11. Drew Lock was shocked that he was not going to start that game. The former second-round pick got his opportunity to start for New York in weeks 13 and 14. However, Lock suffered a heel injury in Week 14 vs. the Saints and is out for Week 15. It’s been reported that Tommy DeVito will start for the Giants against the Ravens. Baltimore is favored by 14.5 points heading into the matchup. After parting ways with Daniel Jones, the Giants need to find a new franchise QB. Many draft analysts expect them to get that taken care of in 2025 when they’ll likely hold a top three pick.

Zach Wolpin

Zach Wolpin is an NBA and NFL expert who's been betting on the league for over three years now. Wolpin is a fan of the NFL and NBA and has been watching for a decade and a half. He covers the latest news and stories surrounding the league daily. His passion in life is sports and being able to share that through his writing. He has written about the NBA and other sports leagues through various media outlets over the years like Sir Charles In Charge, G-Men HQ, and TAP into South Plainfield. Before he became a Sports Editor, Wolpin attended Montclair State University where he graduated in 2021. He studied Sports Media and Writing while in school.
