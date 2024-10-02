Davante Adams has informed the Las Vegas Raiders that he would like to be traded

Through two games in 2024, the Las Vegas Raiders have a 2-2 record. They’ve lost to the Chargers and Panthers and have beaten the Ravens and the Browns. Heading into the season, there were reports that All-Pro WR Davnate Adams was “unhappy” with the Raiders. However, Adams refuted those claims that he wanted to leave the team.

That was in early September. Less than a month later, it looks like Adams might have been lying. League sources reported on Monday that the 31-year-old has informed the team he would like to be traded. Adams is in his third season with the Raiders after they traded for him ahead of the 2022 season. ESPN’s Adam Schefter has reported that Adams would like to be traded to the Jets or Saints. He wants to play with a QB he knows.

Will the Raiders honor Davante Adams’ trade request this season?

And while the Jets and Saints interest Adams, there are other teams that remain interested in the Raiders wide receiver. Despite any speculation, the team not expected to be an option is Kansas City, per sources. https://t.co/YDLCRIFMe2 — Adam Schefter (@AdamSchefter) October 2, 2024



In the 2014 NFL draft, Davante Adams was a second-round pick by the Green Bay Packers. For the first eight years of his career, Adams played with QB Aaron Rodgers and they had an elite connection. Adams led the league with 18 touchdowns in 20220. His second to last season with the team. After the 2021 season, the Packers traded with the Raiders and sent Adams to Las Vegas. Green Bay acquired a second-round pick and additional compensation at the time of the trade.

Since 2022, Davante Adams has been a member of the Raiders. His first season with the team was outstanding and it was because Adams was playing with his former college QB Derek Carr. He had a league-high 14 touchdown receptions in 2022. In 2023, the tension between Adams and the Raiders began to rise. Despite playing all 17 games last season, there were still rumors that Adams wanted out. Those rumors never went away in the offseason and it carried into 2024. In Week 4, Adams was listed as out with a hamstring and has since asked for a trade from the Raiders. If Adams leaves the team, their top WR would be Jakobi Meyers. Not ideal for first-year head coach Antonio Pierce to potentially lose one of the top WRs in the NFL.