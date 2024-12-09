The Seattle Seahawks are eager to win their first NFC West division title since 2020

With a 30-18 win vs. the Cardinals in Week 14, the Seahawks are 8-5 this season. The team started the season 3-0 and then went 1-5 in their next six games. Since that skid, Seattle has won four games in a row and is in first place in the NFC West. The team only had one divisional opponent left in their last four games of the 2024 season.

The Seahawks defense is playing at a high level in their four-game win streak, allowing just (15.5) points to their opponents. This season, the defense is allowing an average of (21.8) points per game. While the Seahawks only have one divisional game left, three of their final four games are vs. teams that have a winning record. Seattle is eager to win the NFC West for the first time since 2020.

Can Geno Smith and the Seahawks win the NFC West in 2024?

This past offseason, the Seahawks parted ways with Super Bowl champion head coach Pete Carroll. To replace him, Seattle hired former Ravens DC Mike Macdonald. In his first season with the team, the Seahawks have an 8-5 record through their first 13 games. If Seattle continues to play like they have been on this win streak, an NFC West title is in their sights. Against the Cardinals in Week 14, the Seahawks were without starting RB Kenneth Walker.

That gave backup Zach Charbonnet the chance to start and he took full advantage of the opportunity. Charbonnet carried the ball 22 times for 134 rushing yards and two rushing touchdowns. He also had seven catches for 59 yards. It was a dominant performance from Charbonnet offensively. The Seahawks have a primetime matchup in Week 15 at home when they host the Packers on SNF. Green Bay is 9-4 this season after a 34-31 loss to the Lions in Week 14. It’s going to be a tough matchup for Seattle.