NFL

The Seattle Seahawks are eager to win their first NFC West division title since 2020

Author image
Zach Wolpin
Twitter
Sports Editor
2 min read
Seahawks defense pic
Seahawks defense pic

With a 30-18 win vs. the Cardinals in Week 14, the Seahawks are 8-5 this season. The team started the season 3-0 and then went 1-5 in their next six games. Since that skid, Seattle has won four games in a row and is in first place in the NFC West. The team only had one divisional opponent left in their last four games of the 2024 season. 

The Seahawks defense is playing at a high level in their four-game win streak, allowing just (15.5) points to their opponents. This season, the defense is allowing an average of (21.8) points per game. While the Seahawks only have one divisional game left, three of their final four games are vs. teams that have a winning record. Seattle is eager to win the NFC West for the first time since 2020.

Can Geno Smith and the Seahawks win the NFC West in 2024?


This past offseason, the Seahawks parted ways with Super Bowl champion head coach Pete Carroll. To replace him, Seattle hired former Ravens DC Mike Macdonald. In his first season with the team, the Seahawks have an 8-5 record through their first 13 games. If Seattle continues to play like they have been on this win streak, an NFC West title is in their sights. Against the Cardinals in Week 14, the Seahawks were without starting RB Kenneth Walker.

That gave backup Zach Charbonnet the chance to start and he took full advantage of the opportunity. Charbonnet carried the ball 22 times for 134 rushing yards and two rushing touchdowns. He also had seven catches for 59 yards. It was a dominant performance from Charbonnet offensively. The Seahawks have a primetime matchup in Week 15 at home when they host the Packers on SNF. Green Bay is 9-4 this season after a 34-31 loss to the Lions in Week 14. It’s going to be a tough matchup for Seattle.

Author image
Twitter

Zach Wolpin

Zach Wolpin is an NBA and NFL expert who's been betting on the league for over three years now. Wolpin is a fan of the NFL and NBA and has been watching for a decade and a half. He covers the latest news and stories surrounding the league daily. His passion in life is sports and being able to share that through his writing. He has written about the NBA and other sports leagues through various media outlets over the years like Sir Charles In Charge, G-Men HQ, and TAP into South Plainfield. Before he became a Sports Editor, Wolpin attended Montclair State University where he graduated in 2021. He studied Sports Media and Writing while in school.
View All Posts By Zach Wolpin
Author Image

Zach Wolpin

Twitter
Zach Wolpin is an NBA and NFL expert who's been betting on the league for over three years now. Wolpin is a fan of the NFL and NBA and has been watching for a decade and a half. He covers the latest news and stories surrounding the league daily. His passion in life is sports and being able to share that through his writing. He has written about the NBA and other sports leagues through various media outlets over the years like Sir Charles In Charge, G-Men HQ, and TAP into South Plainfield. Before he became a Sports Editor, Wolpin attended Montclair State University where he graduated in 2021. He studied Sports Media and Writing while in school.
View All Posts By Zach Wolpin

Popular From NFL

Latest news

View all
Seahawks defense pic
NFL

LATEST The Seattle Seahawks are eager to win their first NFC West division title since 2020

Author image Zach Wolpin  •  Dec 09 2024
Sam Darnold Vikings pic
NFL
Vikings’ Sam Darnold had a career-high five passing touchdowns in a Week 14 win vs. Atlanta
Author image Zach Wolpin  •  Dec 09 2024

This offseason, Vikings starting QB Kirk Cousins left in free agency to the Falcons. Minnesota drafted a QB in the first round but they also signed a QB with starting…

Dereck Carr Saints pic
NFL
Saints’ Derek Carr is feared to have suffered a fracture in his non-throwing hand during Week 14
Author image Zach Wolpin  •  Dec 09 2024

With a 14-11 win in Week 14 vs. the Giants, the Saints are now 5-8 in 2024. The team is 3-1 with Darren Rizzi as the interim head coach. In…

Travis Kelce Chiefs pic
NFL
Chiefs’ Travis Kelce admitted his frustration with the lack of touchdowns he’s had in 2024
Author image Zach Wolpin  •  Dec 06 2024
Zack Martin Cowboys pic
NFL
Cowboys’ Zack Martin needs season-ending ankle surgery and is seriously considering retirement
Author image Zach Wolpin  •  Dec 06 2024
Logan Wilson Bengals pic
NFL
Bengals’ Logan Wilson will miss the rest of the 2024 season after having surgery on his knee
Author image Zach Wolpin  •  Dec 05 2024
Jaire Alexander Packers pic
NFL
What players are inactive for Packers vs. Lions on Thursday Night Football in Week 14?
Author image Zach Wolpin  •  Dec 05 2024
Arrow to top