Jets Kicker Greg Zuerlein Slips Up Again In Loss To Bills & Provides Answers On Recent Slump

Olly Taliku
Jets kicker Greg Zuerlein missed two opportunities at a go ahead field goal against the Bills on Monday night and he addressed his recent slump after the game. 

Slow Start For Greg Zuerlein

Being a kicker is arguably one of the hardest jobs in the NFL and Jets special teams star Greg Zuerlein knows that more than most, having struggled at the beginning of his season so far.

Zuerlein missed two opportunities to put the Jets in front with field goals on Monday with both kicks coming within inches of scoring, only to be denied by the post on both occasions.

The kicker hit one upright from 32-yards out in the third quarter and then doinked the other one from 43-yards, with the score still level midway through the final quarter.

Zuerlein is 6-for-10 for 60% on field goals this season and it is safe to say that his job could be under threat in the not too distant future if he doesn’t start hitting his mark.

Speaking after the match, Zuerlein revealed that he is having real trouble finding any sort of form in matches or even training, during a real slump in his career.

“I’m just not kicking the ball,” Zuerlein said after the game. “I wouldn’t say the [windy] conditions played into it. It’s just me not kicking the ball the proper way, and results showed for themselves. Not just this game, but previous games [Denver] as well. These guys deserve better, and I can do better. I just need to do it.’

“In general, I’m just not hitting the ball the proper way, the way I know how. Today, it came to bite us. I’m trying various things to get that fixed. Every day in practice, I go out there [trying] to eliminate those … those bad kicks, because they’re costing us.”

Despite his kicker’s disappointing record so far this season, Jets head coach Jeff Ulbrich has insisted that he has full faith in Zuerlein to turn things around before they get any worse.

Olly Taliku

Olly Taliku has worked with highly respected sports and gambling websites where he has produced hundreds of articles, as well as being published with Burton Albion and Chesterfield FC. At Burton Olly worked closely alongside the women's team, producing mainly matchday content including reports and interviews, while at Chesterfield he worked in a similar role but with the academy side, as well as some first team content. He also has experience as an accredited Premier League and EFL writer for Prost International where he worked during the 2021/22 season to produce matchday content as an on location reporter. Olly specialises in football as well as long form SEO content plus news, tips and betting but also produces content on basketball, baseball and American football.
Olly Taliku

