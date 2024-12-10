NFL

Cowboys’ DeMarvion Overshown left MNF in Week 14 with a ‘serious’ knee injury

Author image
Zach Wolpin
Twitter
Sports Editor
2 min read
Demarvion Overshown Cowboys pic
Demarvion Overshown Cowboys pic

In Week 14, the Dallas Cowboys were at home for MNF against the Cincinnati Bengals. Dallas struck first on offense with a touchdown pass to CeeDee Lamb. However, the Cowboys’ offense was not as explosive the rest of the night. They lost 27-20 to the Bengals and are 5-8 this season. 

Dallas is 2-5 in their last seven games and is on the verge of missing the playoffs. It would be the second time they’ve missed the postseason in Mike McCarthy’s tenure. In the fourth quarter of their loss to the Bengals, LB DeMarvion Overshown suffered a “serious” knee injury and is almost certainly out for the final four games. Another devastating loss defensively for the Cowboys in 2024.

DeMarvion Overshown suffered a ‘serious’ knee injury on MNF in Week 14


With a third-round pick in the 2023 NFL draft, the Cowboys selected DeMarvion Overshown out of Texas. He tore his ACL in the preseason in 2023 and missed his entire rookie season. Overshown has played in all 13 games for Dallas in 2024 and has made 12 starts. After missing his entire first season, the 24-year-old is playing well in 2024. He has 90 combined tackles, 56 solo tackles, eight tackles for loss, five QB hits, five sacks, and one interception returned for a touchdown.

Overshown was second on the team in total tackles behind veteran LB Erik Kendricks. Losing Overshown for the final four games in 2024 is not ideal for the Cowboys. However, the team has a tough schedule ahead and will likely miss the playoffs. When Overshown left MNF in the fourth quarter, rookie LB Marist Liufau replaced him. Liufau finished with (1.5) sacks against the Bengals. Cowboys All-Pro Micah Parsons was emotional after the game talking about DeMarvion Overshown’s knee injury. He knows that Overshown missed all of 2023 with an injury and suffered another serious one in 2024. Not how Overshown wanted his career to begin. Cowboys owner Jerry Jones noted that Overshown needs surgery and is not sure if he’ll return in 2025 or 2026. Just crushing for Overshown in his first season of NFL experience.

Author image
Twitter

Zach Wolpin

Zach Wolpin is an NBA and NFL expert who's been betting on the league for over three years now. Wolpin is a fan of the NFL and NBA and has been watching for a decade and a half. He covers the latest news and stories surrounding the league daily. His passion in life is sports and being able to share that through his writing. He has written about the NBA and other sports leagues through various media outlets over the years like Sir Charles In Charge, G-Men HQ, and TAP into South Plainfield. Before he became a Sports Editor, Wolpin attended Montclair State University where he graduated in 2021. He studied Sports Media and Writing while in school.
View All Posts By Zach Wolpin
Author Image

Zach Wolpin

Twitter
Zach Wolpin is an NBA and NFL expert who's been betting on the league for over three years now. Wolpin is a fan of the NFL and NBA and has been watching for a decade and a half. He covers the latest news and stories surrounding the league daily. His passion in life is sports and being able to share that through his writing. He has written about the NBA and other sports leagues through various media outlets over the years like Sir Charles In Charge, G-Men HQ, and TAP into South Plainfield. Before he became a Sports Editor, Wolpin attended Montclair State University where he graduated in 2021. He studied Sports Media and Writing while in school.
View All Posts By Zach Wolpin

Popular From NFL

Latest news

View all
Demarvion Overshown Cowboys pic
NFL

LATEST Cowboys’ DeMarvion Overshown left MNF in Week 14 with a ‘serious’ knee injury

Author image Zach Wolpin  •  Dec 10 2024
JaMarr Chase Bengals pic
NFL
Bengals’ Ja’Marr Chase is on pace for his best statistical season with four games left
Author image Zach Wolpin  •  Dec 10 2024

To finish Week 14 of the 2024 NFL season, the Bengals were on the road to face the Cowboys. Cincinnati was coming off a tough 44-38 divisional loss to the…

Seahawks defense pic
NFL
The Seattle Seahawks are eager to win their first NFC West division title since 2020
Author image Zach Wolpin  •  Dec 09 2024

With a 30-18 win vs. the Cardinals in Week 14, the Seahawks are 8-5 this season. The team started the season 3-0 and then went 1-5 in their next six…

Sam Darnold Vikings pic
NFL
Vikings’ Sam Darnold had a career-high five passing touchdowns in a Week 14 win vs. Atlanta
Author image Zach Wolpin  •  Dec 09 2024
Dereck Carr Saints pic
NFL
Saints’ Derek Carr is feared to have suffered a fracture in his non-throwing hand during Week 14
Author image Zach Wolpin  •  Dec 09 2024
Travis Kelce Chiefs pic
NFL
Chiefs’ Travis Kelce admitted his frustration with the lack of touchdowns he’s had in 2024
Author image Zach Wolpin  •  Dec 06 2024
Zack Martin Cowboys pic
NFL
Cowboys’ Zack Martin needs season-ending ankle surgery and is seriously considering retirement
Author image Zach Wolpin  •  Dec 06 2024
Arrow to top