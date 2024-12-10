Cowboys’ DeMarvion Overshown left MNF in Week 14 with a ‘serious’ knee injury

In Week 14, the Dallas Cowboys were at home for MNF against the Cincinnati Bengals. Dallas struck first on offense with a touchdown pass to CeeDee Lamb. However, the Cowboys’ offense was not as explosive the rest of the night. They lost 27-20 to the Bengals and are 5-8 this season.

Dallas is 2-5 in their last seven games and is on the verge of missing the playoffs. It would be the second time they’ve missed the postseason in Mike McCarthy’s tenure. In the fourth quarter of their loss to the Bengals, LB DeMarvion Overshown suffered a “serious” knee injury and is almost certainly out for the final four games. Another devastating loss defensively for the Cowboys in 2024.

DeMarvion Overshown suffered a ‘serious’ knee injury on MNF in Week 14

The Dallas Cowboys fear linebacker DeMarvion Overshown suffered a major injury to his right knee in the fourth quarter of Monday night’s 27-20 loss to the Cincinnati Bengals. Story via @toddarcher:https://t.co/bbdq40nEgp — Adam Schefter (@AdamSchefter) December 10, 2024



With a third-round pick in the 2023 NFL draft, the Cowboys selected DeMarvion Overshown out of Texas. He tore his ACL in the preseason in 2023 and missed his entire rookie season. Overshown has played in all 13 games for Dallas in 2024 and has made 12 starts. After missing his entire first season, the 24-year-old is playing well in 2024. He has 90 combined tackles, 56 solo tackles, eight tackles for loss, five QB hits, five sacks, and one interception returned for a touchdown.

Overshown was second on the team in total tackles behind veteran LB Erik Kendricks. Losing Overshown for the final four games in 2024 is not ideal for the Cowboys. However, the team has a tough schedule ahead and will likely miss the playoffs. When Overshown left MNF in the fourth quarter, rookie LB Marist Liufau replaced him. Liufau finished with (1.5) sacks against the Bengals. Cowboys All-Pro Micah Parsons was emotional after the game talking about DeMarvion Overshown’s knee injury. He knows that Overshown missed all of 2023 with an injury and suffered another serious one in 2024. Not how Overshown wanted his career to begin. Cowboys owner Jerry Jones noted that Overshown needs surgery and is not sure if he’ll return in 2025 or 2026. Just crushing for Overshown in his first season of NFL experience.