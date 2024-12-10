Bengals’ Ja’Marr Chase is on pace for his best statistical season with four games left

NFL

To finish Week 14 of the 2024 NFL season, the Bengals were on the road to face the Cowboys. Cincinnati was coming off a tough 44-38 divisional loss to the Steelers. They needed a win to keep their season alive. Joe Burrow and the Bengals escaped Dallas with a 27-20 win on Monday and it was another dominant performance from Ja’Marr Chase. 

The fourth-year WR came into the 2024 disgruntled about his contract situation. That’s left a chip on Chase’s shoulder all season and he’s statistically on pace for his best season in the NFL. On Monday against the Cowboys, Chase had 14 catches for 177 yards and two touchdowns. In a contract year, Chase has put himself in a position to reset the WR market this offseason.

Ja’Marr Chase and Joe Burrow have a nearly unstoppable connection for the Bengals


In 13 games this season, Ja’Marr Chase has 93 catches for 1,319 receiving yards and 15 touchdowns. All those numbers are top of the NFL through 14 weeks. Chase is dominating this season and that’s what Bengals fans expect when Joe Burrow is healthy. That was not the case in 2023 and we saw Chase’s production drop because of it. He had 1,216 receiving yards and seven touchdowns last season. With Joe Burrow healthy in 2024, Ja’Marr Chase is having a monster 2024 campaign.

Week 14 vs. the Cowboys was the fifth game this season that Chase had at least two touchdowns in a game. Additionally, he’s had 100+ receiving yards four times and has gone over 200+ once. Chase’s (101.5) receiving yards per game is a new career high for the three-time Pro Bowler. He’s already set a new career-high with 15 receiving touchdowns and can add to that number with four games left in 2024. Chase is 11 receptions and 137 receiving yards from setting new career highs in those categories. This type of season could not have come at a more perfect time for Chase. He’s in a contract year and is having the best statistical season of any WR in the NFL. Cincinnati has no choice but to pay Chase this offseason if they want a chance to compete in the AFC. Will Ja’Marr Chase finish with the Triple Crown in 2024?

Zach Wolpin

