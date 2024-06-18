To start the 2023-24 season, the Pacers saw potential in their team. Indiana knew they had a chance to be a contender in the Eastern Conference. However, the team needed another superstar who could help alleviate some of the pressure put on Tyrese Haliburton. That’s why the Pacers traded for former Raptors forward Pascal Siakam at the 2023-24 trade deadline.

Siakam ended up playing more games last season for the Pacers than he did for the Raptors. The 30-year-old started the final 41 regular season games for Indiana. During the 2024 postseason, the Pacers made a surprise run to the Eastern Conference Finals. Pascal Siakam was a key piece in helping the Pacers get that far. According to sources, the Pacers are ready to sign Siakam to a long-term contract extension.

Both the Pacers and Pascal Siakam are happy to get a long-term extension done

The Pacers are nearing a long-term contract extension with forward Pascal Siakam, league sources told Fieldhouse Files. Both sides know how each other feels + want the partnership to continue. Story to come. — Scott Agness (@ScottAgness) June 18, 2024



Pascal Siakam is one of the top free agents this offseason but the two-time all-star is not expected to hit the open market. According to Scott Agness of Fieldhouse Files, Siakam and the Pacers are nearing a long-term contract extension. ESPN’s Brian Windhorst reported a new league rule this offseason that allows teams to negotiate with their players once the NBA Finals ends. That happened last night when the Boston Celtics won their 18th league title. That gave the Pacers permission to start talking with Siakam.

A deal cannot be announced until after June 30th at 6:00 p.m. EST. However, the Pacers are still allowed to negotiate with Siakam because he was on their roster this past season. Indiana had no plans of letting Siakam go this summer. The talented forward helped take the Pacers to another level in the postseason. Yes, the Pacers did get some help facing teams with bad injury luck. However, Indiana still took advantage of their opportunities and made a run to the Eastern Conference Finals. That would have never happened if the team hadn’t traded for Siakam at the deadline.

The Pacers are close to an agreement on a long-term contract extension for Pascal Siakam, per @ScottAgness. Siakam is likely to sign a max contract in Indiana. pic.twitter.com/FOFIxCljIe — Evan Sidery (@esidery) June 18, 2024



Ahead of the 2020-21 season, the Toronto Raptors signed Pascal Siakam to a four-year, $136.9 million contract extension. When Indiana traded for Siakam, they knew he had an expiring contract. They had plans to make Siakam a key member of their franchise. Those plans stay true several months down the line. According to Evan Sidery, Siakam is expected to sign a maximum contract. During his career, Siakam has earned $143 million.