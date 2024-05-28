NBA

Insiders have reported the Pacers are ready to offer Pascal Siakam a ‘max contract’ this summer

To begin the 2024 postseason, the Indiana Pacers were matched up against the Milwaukee Bucks. Staying healthy is crucial in making a deep postseason run. That was not in the stars for Milwaukee who were without Giannis Antetokounpo in the entire first-round. Additionally, Damian Lillard missed Games 4 and 5 due to injury as well. 

The Pacers were able to beat the Bucks in six games. Indiana moved on to the Conference semi-finals to face the New York Knicks. Injuries played a major role in this series as well. New York had a banged-up roster and could only do so much. The series went to seven games and the Pacers won. They were back in the Conference Finals for the first time since 2013-14. However, the Pacers lost Game 4 last night and were swept by the #1 seed Boston Celtics. Despite the loss, the Pacers still have high hopes for what their team can be in the future. NBA insider Shams Charnia noted that the team is willing to offer Pascal Siakam a maximum contract this summer.

Pascal Siakam played at a high level for the Pacers in 2023-24


At the trade deadline in the 2023-24 season, the Indiana Pacers traded for Pascal Siakam, In return, the Pacers sent three future first-round picks to Toronto in exchange for the two-time all-star. Siakam quickly fit in with Indiana and was a key piece they were missing. The team already had an all-star PG in Tyrese Haliburton who could score and set up his teammates. However, the Pacers were missing a reliable complimentary scorer alongside Haliburton. Pascal Siakam quickly filled that void for the Pacers. In 41 games during the 2023-24 regular season, Siakam averaged (21.3) points, (7.8) rebounds, and (3.7) assists.

The 30-year-old led the team in points (21.6) and rebounds (7.5) this postseason along with (3.8) assists. Siakam was a key piece for the Pacers in the 2024 playoffs. However, they have an extremely deep and cohesive roster. Head coach Rick Carlyses would use a consistent rotation of nine players this postseason. In doing so, he kept his team fresh and tried to avoid overworking his players. Part of the reason why the team was able to reach the Conference Finals. After seeing what they could do in the 2024 playoffs, the Pacers’ #1 priority is extending Pascal Siakam.


During the regular season, Pascal Siakam played in 41 games for the Pacer after being traded by the Raptors. Indiana went 23-18 in those games. Additionally, the team was 8-9 this postseason, 8-5 before the Conference Finals started. Seeing what Siakam can do for their team in the playoffs, the Pacers are not hesitant to sign him long-term. Siakam won a championship earlier in his career and has proved to be a reliable piece in the postseason. Indiana fell short in the Conference Finals, but there’s a lot of hope for what the team can become. Pascal Siakam is a massive part of their team’s success in 2023-24.

