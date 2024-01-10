In a league where head coaches are constantly getting fired, it’s not easy to find long-term consistency. Only a few lucky franchises can have a head coach for 10-15 seasons. The Miami Heat are one of them. Erik Spoelstra has been their head coach since 2008. Just yesterday, he signed a massive eight-year, $120 million extension with Miami.

That deal gave him the most committed money in North American coaching sports history. Spoelstra has been with the Heat for the last 16 seasons as head coach. He started with Miami in 1995 as a video coordinator and worked his way up from there. The two-time NBA Champion got to work under Hall of Famer Pat Riley for several years. Spoelstra has built a culture in Miami and has made the Heat a model of consistency that every franchise strives to be like.

Erik Spoelstra will be making roughly $15 million per season on his new contract extension with the Heat

ESPN Sources: Miami Heat coach Erik Spoelstra’s contract extension includes the most committed coaching money in history: eight-years, $120-plus million. pic.twitter.com/S7cX4a3gwW — Adrian Wojnarowski (@wojespn) January 10, 2024



In 16 seasons as head coach, the Heat have made the playoffs 12 times. Spoelstra will look to make it 13 if Miami can make the postseason in 2023-24. At the moment, they’re 21-15 and are fifth in the Eastern Conference. In those 12 playoff appearances, Spoelstra and the Heat have made the Finals six times. He is one of the most well-respected coaches in the league. The 53-year-old has established a winning culture in Miami and is a model of consistency for the rest of the NBA.

Spoelstra is now the second-highest-paid head coach in terms of annual salary. He’ll make roughly $15 million per season on this new extension with the Heat. San Antonio’s Gregg Popovich makes $16 million per season on his deal with the Spurs. However, Spoelstra’s deal is bigger financially than all other head coaches in the NBA. It’s a well-deserved contract extension for one of the league’s best coaches.

The @MiamiHEAT and Erik Spoelstra reached a contract extension worth at least $120 million per @wojespn The $15 million-a-year average ranks tied for fourth across all sports. Read➡️ https://t.co/PhV8El9Kcm pic.twitter.com/fEZiDfQ0G1 — Sportico (@Sportico) January 10, 2024



With 725 career wins, Erik Spoelstra ranks third behind Rick Carslyile and Gregg Popovich for most active wins among head coaches. His 725 wins are 19th all-time and his 109 playoff wins are fifth-most all-time. He is a no-doubt Hall of Famer and could even be selected before his coaching career ends. We saw that happen with Gregg Popovich who’s in the Hall of Fame and is still coaching for San Antonio. Spoelstra won Coach of the Year in 2016-17 and has two NBA titles with Miami. When his career is over, he’ll go down as one of the greatest head coaches in NBA history.