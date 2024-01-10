NBA

Miami’s Erik Spoelstra signed an eight-year, $120 million extension to remain with the Heat

Author image
Zach Wolpin
Twitter
Sports Editor
3 min read
Erik Spoelstra Miami Heat pic
Erik Spoelstra Miami Heat pic

In a league where head coaches are constantly getting fired, it’s not easy to find long-term consistency. Only a few lucky franchises can have a head coach for 10-15 seasons. The Miami Heat are one of them. Erik Spoelstra has been their head coach since 2008. Just yesterday, he signed a massive eight-year, $120 million extension with Miami. 

That deal gave him the most committed money in North American coaching sports history. Spoelstra has been with the Heat for the last 16 seasons as head coach. He started with Miami in 1995 as a video coordinator and worked his way up from there. The two-time NBA Champion got to work under Hall of Famer Pat Riley for several years. Spoelstra has built a culture in Miami and has made the Heat a model of consistency that every franchise strives to be like.

Erik Spoelstra will be making roughly $15 million per season on his new contract extension with the Heat


In 16 seasons as head coach, the Heat have made the playoffs 12 times. Spoelstra will look to make it 13 if Miami can make the postseason in 2023-24. At the moment, they’re 21-15 and are fifth in the Eastern Conference. In those 12 playoff appearances, Spoelstra and the Heat have made the Finals six times. He is one of the most well-respected coaches in the league. The 53-year-old has established a winning culture in Miami and is a model of consistency for the rest of the NBA.

Spoelstra is now the second-highest-paid head coach in terms of annual salary. He’ll make roughly $15 million per season on this new extension with the Heat. San Antonio’s Gregg Popovich makes $16 million per season on his deal with the Spurs. However, Spoelstra’s deal is bigger financially than all other head coaches in the NBA. It’s a well-deserved contract extension for one of the league’s best coaches.


With 725 career wins, Erik Spoelstra ranks third behind Rick Carslyile and Gregg Popovich for most active wins among head coaches. His 725 wins are 19th all-time and his 109 playoff wins are fifth-most all-time. He is a no-doubt Hall of Famer and could even be selected before his coaching career ends. We saw that happen with Gregg Popovich who’s in the Hall of Fame and is still coaching for San Antonio. Spoelstra won Coach of the Year in 2016-17 and has two NBA titles with Miami. When his career is over, he’ll go down as one of the greatest head coaches in NBA history.

Author image
Twitter

Zach Wolpin

Zach Wolpin is an NBA and NFL expert who's been betting on the league for over three years now. Wolpin is a fan of the NFL and NBA and has been watching for a decade and a half. He covers the latest news and stories surrounding the league daily. His passion in life is sports and being able to share that through his writing. He has written about the NBA and other sports leagues through various media outlets over the years like Sir Charles In Charge, G-Men HQ, and TAP into South Plainfield. Before he became a Sports Editor, Wolpin attended Montclair State University where he graduated in 2021. He studied Sports Media and Writing while in school.
View All Posts By Zach Wolpin
Author Image

Zach Wolpin

Twitter
Zach Wolpin is an NBA and NFL expert who's been betting on the league for over three years now. Wolpin is a fan of the NFL and NBA and has been watching for a decade and a half. He covers the latest news and stories surrounding the league daily. His passion in life is sports and being able to share that through his writing. He has written about the NBA and other sports leagues through various media outlets over the years like Sir Charles In Charge, G-Men HQ, and TAP into South Plainfield. Before he became a Sports Editor, Wolpin attended Montclair State University where he graduated in 2021. He studied Sports Media and Writing while in school.
View All Posts By Zach Wolpin

Popular From NBA

Latest news

View all
Erik Spoelstra Miami Heat pic
NBA

LATEST Miami’s Erik Spoelstra signed an eight-year, $120 million extension to remain with the Heat

Author image Zach Wolpin  •  Jan 10 2024
6bfc1b50 ae8d 11ee bf9f 0951339bccfd
NBA
NBA: Tyrese Haliburton Will Miss At Least Two Weeks With Hamstring Strain
Author image Anthony R. Cardenas  •  Jan 09 2024

The Indiana Pacers have been one of the most exciting teams to watch through the first 35 games of the 2023-24 NBA season. They are one of the biggest surprises…

Dejounte Murray Hawks pic
NBA
Are the San Antonio Spurs seriously interested in reacquiring Dejounte Murray from the Hawks?
Author image Zach Wolpin  •  Jan 09 2024

In the 2023 NBA Draft, the Spurs were lucky enough to have the #1 overall pick. They drafted Victor Wembanyama and he’s proven to be a solid player so far….

Dennis Schroder Raptors pic
NBA
Raptors’ Dennis Schroder was initially unhappy with coming off the bench for Toronto this season
Author image Zach Wolpin  •  Jan 09 2024
ea989990 ae9a 11ee af9b 16156837e6ac
NBA
Grizzlies Appear Bound For NBA Lottery With Ja Morant Out For The Season
Author image Anthony R. Cardenas  •  Jan 09 2024
rsz usa today 222507130
NBA
NBA: Bucks Blow Their Chance To Close The Gap In The Eastern Conference
Author image Anthony R. Cardenas  •  Jan 09 2024
r1130940 1296x729 16 9
NBA
Jalen Brunson And Alperen Sengun Named NBA Players Of The Week
Author image Owen Jones  •  Jan 08 2024
Arrow to top