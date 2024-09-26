The four highest-paid QBs in the NFL are 1-9 combined to start the 2024 season

Through three weeks of the 2024 NFL season, there are a few surprising teams. The Minnesota Vikings are 3-0 with Sam Darnold at QB. Pittsburgh is 3-0 with Justin Fields at QB and a strong defensive unit to help. However, some teams have been a disappointment early into the year.

The four highest-paid QBs in the NFL have a combined 1-9 record to start the season. Those QBs would be Dak Prescott, Joe Burrow, Jordan Love, and Trevor Lawrence. Prescott is 1-2 in three starts, Burrow is 0-3, and Lawrence is 0-3. Jordan Love has only played one game this season after an injury in Week 1. He lost that game and is 0-1 on the season. Can the top-paid QBs get back on track in 2024 or is it too late for some teams?

Why are the league’s highest-paid QBs not winning more games?

Let’s take a look at each QB case-by-case to see how their season has unfolded. The highest-paid QB in the NFL is Dallas’ Dak Prescott. He was paid hours before the Cowboys Week 1 game. Prescott’s contracts gave him an annual average value of ($60) million. Through three games, the Cowboys are 1-2 this season and have lost two straight. In each of Dallas’ last two games, the offense has struggled and has fallen behind. The Cowboys play the New York Giants on TNF in Week 4.

Next is Bengals QB Joe Burrow who has an annual average value of ($55) million. Cincinnati is 0-3 to start the 2024 season. Burrow and the Bengals have lost two home games this season to teams they could have beaten. The Bengals have the Carolina Panthers in Week 4 but they don’t have the luxury of playing against Bryce Young. Andy Dalton will be starting at QB this Sunday. While Cincinnati’s offense has gotten better over their last two games, the defense hasn’t improved at all.

With an annual average value of ($55) million is Packers QB Jordan Love. He suffered a knee injury in Week 1 and has only played one game in 2024. Without Love, the Packers have rattled off two wins and have a massive division game this Sunday vs. the Vikings. Finally, there is Jaguars QB Trevor Lawrence who is 0-3 to start 2024. Lawrence has not looked like a franchise QB to start the 2024 season. He’s completing just (52.8%) of his passes through three games. It doesn’t get much easier for the Jags in Week 4 as they face the Houston Texans.