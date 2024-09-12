NFL

Joe Burrow Plays Down Wrist Injury Rumours After Awkwardly Picking Up Water Bottle In Week 1 Loss

Olly Taliku
Bengals quarterback Joe Burrow has played down reports that he is struggling with a wrist injury again, after he was spotted struggling with a water bottle in week 1 against the Patriots.

Bengals Struggle In Week 1

Joe Burrow was ruled out of the 2023 season in October last year with a serious wrist injury and fans spotted him struggling again with the same wrist during week 1 of the 2024 campaign.

During the Bengals shock week 1 loss to the Patriots, Burrow was spotted flexing his right wrist on multiple occasions, but it was the quarterback picking up a water bottle that had fans most concerned.

Burrow had 21 completions against the Patriots for 164 yards. Although he was a matter of inches away from scoring two touchdowns on Sunday, the former Heisman trophy winner ended the game with no scores after a forced fumble on the 1-yard line and a drop in the end zone.

Burrow Plays Down Wrist Injury

It should be noted that although Burrow was seen flexing his wrist on multiple occasions, he revealed earlier in the summer at training camp that he was constantly touching his wrist to prevent it from getting loose after injury.

Burrow was questioned about his wrist during media duty this week and the 27-year-old almost seemed confused about what reporters were talking about.

Reporters laughed in the background as Burrow reassured them that his wrist was completely fine and the quarterback reiterated what he said earlier this summer about keeping his wrist mobile.

“When you’re coming back from an injury you’re always trying to keep the joint loose. That’s part of ligament injuries. If you don’t move it, you’re going to lose it. So, I’m always moving it around, keeping it loose, keeping my mobility the way it’s supposed to be, so it’s going to continue to happen. I do it at home, I do it here, I do it all the time.”

Only time will tell how strong Burrow’s wrist is after his injury last year and a tough road game against the Chiefs could be an interesting test coming up in week 2

Olly Taliku

Olly Taliku has worked with highly respected sports and gambling websites where he has produced hundreds of articles, as well as being published with Burton Albion and Chesterfield FC. At Burton Olly worked closely alongside the women's team, producing mainly matchday content including reports and interviews, while at Chesterfield he worked in a similar role but with the academy side, as well as some first team content. He also has experience as an accredited Premier League and EFL writer for Prost International where he worked during the 2021/22 season to produce matchday content as an on location reporter. Olly specialises in football as well as long form SEO content plus news, tips and betting but also produces content on basketball, baseball and American football.
