Bengals quarterback Joe Burrow has played down reports that he is struggling with a wrist injury again, after he was spotted struggling with a water bottle in week 1 against the Patriots.

Bengals Struggle In Week 1

Joe Burrow was ruled out of the 2023 season in October last year with a serious wrist injury and fans spotted him struggling again with the same wrist during week 1 of the 2024 campaign.

During the Bengals shock week 1 loss to the Patriots, Burrow was spotted flexing his right wrist on multiple occasions, but it was the quarterback picking up a water bottle that had fans most concerned.

This video of Joe Burrow struggling to pick up a Gatorade bottle is going viral, and fans are scared that his wrist has not fully healed. (h/t @jmthrivept)pic.twitter.com/Al151gar08 — Dov Kleiman (@NFL_DovKleiman) September 11, 2024

Burrow had 21 completions against the Patriots for 164 yards. Although he was a matter of inches away from scoring two touchdowns on Sunday, the former Heisman trophy winner ended the game with no scores after a forced fumble on the 1-yard line and a drop in the end zone.

Burrow Plays Down Wrist Injury

It should be noted that although Burrow was seen flexing his wrist on multiple occasions, he revealed earlier in the summer at training camp that he was constantly touching his wrist to prevent it from getting loose after injury.

Burrow was questioned about his wrist during media duty this week and the 27-year-old almost seemed confused about what reporters were talking about.

Reporters laughed in the background as Burrow reassured them that his wrist was completely fine and the quarterback reiterated what he said earlier this summer about keeping his wrist mobile.

“When you’re coming back from an injury you’re always trying to keep the joint loose. That’s part of ligament injuries. If you don’t move it, you’re going to lose it. So, I’m always moving it around, keeping it loose, keeping my mobility the way it’s supposed to be, so it’s going to continue to happen. I do it at home, I do it here, I do it all the time.”

Only time will tell how strong Burrow’s wrist is after his injury last year and a tough road game against the Chiefs could be an interesting test coming up in week 2