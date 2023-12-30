NFL

The Denver Broncos Paid Russell Wilson $13 Million For Each Game That He Won

Author image
Anthony R. Cardenas
Twitter Linkedin
Sports Editor
3 min read
rsz russell wilson
rsz russell wilson

Even before the news broke earlier this week, the Russell Wilson trade was considered one of the worst in NFL history. There may be very little debate left, as it was announced that he’d be released after the season, making Wilson’s time in Denver both wildly unsuccessful and wildly expensive.

Broncos Paid Russell Wilson $142 Million Per Win

The Seattle Seahawks parted ways with their long-time franchise quarterback during the 2022 off-season, dealing him to the Denver Broncos in exchange for players and draft capital. Wilson then signed a gaudy, 5-year contract worth just shy of a quarter of a billion dollars, a rich deal for a 33-year-old that ended up being the reason for his benching for the final two games of the season and upcoming release.

The performance simply didn’t match the payout, and the Broncos are looking to cut their losses. But that doesn’t mean that Wilson didn’t receive a healthy payout from the team during his short time in Denver.

Russell Wilson will have earned $142 million for two years of his services, a time in which he delivered a total of 11 wins. That comes out to just shy of $13 million per victory.

Where Does Denver Look For A QB?

Where do both sides go from here? Thanks to their mid-season hot streak, the Broncos have played themselves out of contention for one of the top picks in the upcoming draft, and they don’t have much in the way of tradable picks in order to move up. They could target one of the second-tier QBs later in the first round, or select a project with their 3rd rounder.

Or they could hit the free agent market, though the current options are thin. Kirk Cousins will likely be available, but the next best projected quarterbacks are guys like Ryan Tannehill, Baker Mayfield, and Sam Darnold.

Of course, Wilson will be a free agent as well. There are betting odds available for where he might land, and the Vikings and Patriots currently lead the pack. But there will be interest from plenty of quarterback-hungry franchises, though none that will be willing to give him anywhere near the money he got with the Broncos.

Jarrett Stidham will start the final two games for Denver. He has started two games in his four-year career, both in 2022 with the Las Vegas Raiders.

Author image
Twitter Linkedin

Anthony R. Cardenas

Anthony is from Lake Tahoe, California and still resides in the area. He has been writing feature articles for 7+ years, specializing in NFL and NBA content. He has written for FanSided, both as a site expert and editor at A Royal Pain and contributor at PhinPhanatic. Growing up in and around Nevada, Anthony has extensive knowledge of sports gambling. He is a die hard fan of the Miami Dolphins and Sacramento Kings.
View All Posts By Anthony R. Cardenas
Author Image

Anthony R. Cardenas

Twitter Linkedin
Anthony is from Lake Tahoe, California and still resides in the area. He has been writing feature articles for 7+ years, specializing in NFL and NBA content. He has written for FanSided, both as a site expert and editor at A Royal Pain and contributor at PhinPhanatic. Growing up in and around Nevada, Anthony has extensive knowledge of sports gambling. He is a die hard fan of the Miami Dolphins and Sacramento Kings.
View All Posts By Anthony R. Cardenas

Popular From NFL

Latest news

View all
rsz russell wilson
NFL

LATEST The Denver Broncos Paid Russell Wilson $13 Million For Each Game That He Won

Author image Anthony R. Cardenas  •  Dec 30 2023
Lamar Jackson Ravens pic
NFL
Dolphins’ DC Vic Fangio knows he has his hands full in Week 17 trying to gameplan against Lamar Jackson
Author image Zach Wolpin  •  Dec 29 2023

There are several thrilling matchups in Week 17, but the biggest is Dolphins vs. Ravens. With just two weeks left in the regular season, no team has locked up the…

Trevor Lawrence Jaguars pic 1
NFL
Jaguars Injury Report: Will Trevor Lawrence miss his first game for Jacksonville in Week 17?
Author image Zach Wolpin  •  Dec 29 2023

After a strong start to the 2023 season, the Jaguars are winless in December. They were 8-3 after their first 11 games and have lost four in a row since…

C.J. Stroud Texans pic 2
NFL
Texans Injury Report: C.J. Stroud to play in Week 17 after clearing concussion protocol
Author image Zach Wolpin  •  Dec 29 2023
rsz 2w99gga scaled 1
NFL
NFL Dominates NBA In Christmas Day Broadcast Ratings
Author image Anthony R. Cardenas  •  Dec 28 2023
Shane Steichen Colts pic
NFL
Colts’ Shane Steichen had a clear for message his team ahead of their final two games in the regular season
Author image Zach Wolpin  •  Dec 28 2023
rsz travis kelce chiefs xmas game 1 122523 f3ffa09fa707419db9597c8c08d22199
NFL
Chiefs: Travis Kelce Vents His Frustration Over Current Skid
Author image Anthony R. Cardenas  •  Dec 28 2023
Arrow to top