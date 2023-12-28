Betting

NFL Odds: Will Russell Wilson Play For The Patriots In 2024?

Anthony R. Cardenas
Sports Editor
Russell Wilson won’t be a member of the Broncos next year. 21 months after he arrived in Denver and signed a $245 million contract, it was announced on Wednesday that he would be benched for the final two games of the 2023 NFL season, and would be subsequently released at the conclusion of the schedule.

NFL Odds: Where Will Russell Wilson Play In 2024?

His departure will close the short book on what will go down as one of the worst trades in NFL history. Not only did the team pony up nearly a quarter of a billion dollars for the then-33-year-old quarterback, but they sent the Seahawks 5 draft picks, including two first rounders, and three players in exchange for Wilson’s services.

The team will cut their losses after just two seasons. Wilson will be free to hit the open market and negotiate with teams around the league, and will be one of the bigger names available on the quarterback front. Who might be interested? Here are some of the options on the board at BetOnline for where Russell Wilson will play next year:

Vikings +500

One of the teams that will likely be looking for a quarterback this off-season is the Vikings. Kirk Cousins has an expiring contract and it has been assumed that the team would be moving on after the current season, and Wilson could be an option. This off-season will very much be centered around wide receiver Justin Jefferson and his future, and nabbing a quality QB to get him the ball should be one of the team’s priorities.

Bet on Russell Wilson To Join Vikings (+500) at BetOnline

Patriots +600

It is more than likely that New England will be under new leadership next year if the Bill Belichick rumors are true, and they will almost certainly have a new quarterback under center. The Mac Jones experiment has been an utter failure, and the Patriots will have some options when it comes to replacing him. It is likely that they will look to add through the NFL Draft, but brining in a veteran could be a backup plan, and Russell Wilson could receive a look or two.

Steelers +800

Another team that will very likely be looking to upgrade their QB position is the Steelers. The team has struggled over the past couple of years to replace Ben Roethlisberger, as the Kenny Pickett days are appearing to be numbered. Pittsburgh has the 5th shortest odds of any team on the board, and a union between Wilson and Mike Tomlin could be what is best for both sides at this point in their careers.

Anthony R. Cardenas

