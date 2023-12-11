While the 49ers and Ravens have been rolling as of late, there may be no hotter team in the NFL than the Dallas Cowboys. After starting the season 3-2 and labeled as a potential fraud early in the year, Dak Prescott and company have won 7 of their last 8 games including each of the last five, and took over first place in the NFC East on Sunday night after defeating the NFL-best Eagles.

Cowboys Offense Has Been Dominant Lately

Wild numbers, and here’s one more via @NFLResearch: Since their Week 9 loss at Philadelphia, the #Cowboys are 5-0 and averaging an NFL-best 40.2 points per game. https://t.co/o642iY2HMT — Tom Pelissero (@TomPelissero) December 11, 2023

Not only are the Cowboys beating the teams that they need to, they’re doing so thanks to an offensive attack that has exploded in recent weeks.

They’ve been putting up big numbers on the scoreboard all season long. In their first three wins of the season, they scored 108 total points while holding their opponents to 13, making their one loss to the Cardinals head scratching. The Cowboys had a couple of down weeks when it came to scoring when they played against the 49ers and Chargers in Weeks 5 and 6, but they haven’t had one since.

In each game but once since their Week 7 bye, Dallas has scored 33 or more points. In the one loss during that stretch, they scored 23 points in a losing effort to the Eagles, but Prescott still had 374 passing yards and CeeDee Lamb had 191 of the receiving variety. During the five game winning streak that has followed, the Cowboys have averaged over 40 points per game while holding their opponents to 17.

Odds Boards Are Filled With Cowboys-Related Wagers

Dak Prescott’s MVP case keeps getting STRONGER. Over the last 7 games, he has 22 TDs and only 2 ints with a 6-1 record. Dak is playing with extreme confidence that is grounded in his fundamentals. He is trusting his eyes, reading with his feet and has the Dallas Cowboy ROLLING! pic.twitter.com/jRoFPDaHR6 — Robert Griffin III (@RGIII) December 11, 2023

The surge has Dallas as one of the hot bets on the various boards at the sportsbooks. They have the 3rd shortest Super Bowl odds (+650) after Sunday’s action, behind only the 49ers (+240) and Ravens (+575), and Prescott is now the outright odds leader when it comes to the MVP award as well. His designation comes in at +140, with Brock Purdy just behind at +190.

Can they keep it rolling? The Cowboys have one of the more difficult remaining schedules in the NFL, with games still to play against the Dolphins and Lions. But before they face two of the top teams in the league, they’ll take on the suddenly-dangerous Bills in Week 15, with both teams having plenty of playoff positioning at stake.

The game will be played in Buffalo, and Dallas is currently listed as a 2-point underdog.