NFL Odds: Can The Cowboys Make A Run At #1 Seed In NFC?

For a few weeks, it looked as though the Philadelphia Eagles were going to run away with the #1 seed in the NFC. They were an NFL best 10-1 entering Week 13 and had a two game lead on every other team in the conference, and their odds of coming out on top were short and unmatched. But after the 49ers came in and snapped their five-game winning streak, the NFC is now wide open, and four teams have a legitimate shot at obtaining home field advantage throughout the playoffs.

NFL Odds: Can Anyone Catch Philly In The NFC?

Philly is obviously still the front-runner, considering their league-best record and full game lead on the rest of the field. According to the oddsmakers at BetOnline, their designation sits at -130 entering Week 14. The 49ers, who proved that they belong in the same class (or even one above) the Eagles last week, aren’t far behind. San Francisco is coming in at +160 to be the winner of the NFC, and they have looked as good as any team in the NFL over the past few weeks.

And then there are a couple of underdogs. Like the 49ers, both the Cowboys and Lions sit at 9-3 and have an outside chance of catching the Eagles over the final five weeks. They are both listed at +1200 to win the NFC, putting a massive gap between them and the top two.

Both Cowboys And Lions Listed At +1200

But depending on how things play out on Sunday, those numbers could see a shift during the coming week. The Cowboys are actually favored for their Sunday Night Football game against the Eagles tonight, and a loss by Philadelphia would open things up even wider.

Dallas, however, has the second-toughest remaining schedule in the NFL. They still have contests against the Eagles, Lions, Bills, and Dolphins on the horizon, making that +1200 a questionable value.

But the Lions could have a shot. Detroit currently has the 15th toughest remaining opponents, and three of their remaining five games are against lesser division opponents. Grabbing the Lions at +1200 could provide some serious value, but you’d have to get it in before Week 14’s action, as the numbers and designations could see a big shift after Sunday’s action.

Anthony R. Cardenas

Anthony is from Lake Tahoe, California and still resides in the area. He has been writing feature articles for 7+ years, specializing in NFL and NBA content. He has written for FanSided, both as a site expert and editor at A Royal Pain and contributor at PhinPhanatic. Growing up in and around Nevada, Anthony has extensive knowledge of sports gambling. He is a die hard fan of the Miami Dolphins and Sacramento Kings.
