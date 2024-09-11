The Cleveland Browns placed four defensive players on the injured reserve list

In Week 1, the Cleveland Browns lost 33-17 at home to the Dallas Cowboys. The game was not particularly close as Dallas had a 20-3 halftime lead. Cleveland’s next game is this Sunday on the road vs. the Jacksonville Jaguars. During their Week 1 loss to the Cowboys, the Browns suffered some unfortunate injuries.

The team announced Wednesday morning that they had to place four defensive players on the injured reserve list. Additionally, Cleveland signed four players to the active roster and three players to the practice squad. Not ideal for the Browns who had terrible injury luck in 2023. They hope to not run into the same fate in 2024. Placing four players on the IR after Week 1 is not an ideal start.

The #Browns placed starting S Juan Thornhill on IR, along with LB Mohamoud Diabate (hip), LB Tony Fields II (ankle), and DT Maurice Hurst II (ankle) https://t.co/V1U9DRgByX — Ian Rapoport (@RapSheet) September 11, 2024



Not only did the Browns lose in Week 1 at home to the Cowboys, but the team suffered several long-term injuries. Four defensive players were placed on the injured reserve. That includes two players who started on Sunday, safety Juan Thornhill and defensive tackle Maurice Hurst II. Linebackers Toney Fields II and Mohamoud Diabate were also placed on the IR. Another player who suffered an injury in Week 1 was starting TE David Njoku. He was not placed on the IR and that’s a positive sign for the Browns. However, Njoku has already been ruled out for their Week 2 matchup vs. Jacksonville.

Free safety Juan Thornhill had nine tackles in Week 1 vs. the Cowboys but he suffered a calf injury. Thornhill has been with the Browns for two seasons after starting his career with the Chiefs. He played and started in 11 games for the Browns in 2023. Starting defensive tackle Muric Hurst II is out for at least four weeks with an ankle injury. Like Thornhill, Hurst is also in his second season with the Browns. The 29- year-old played in 13 games last season and made zero starts. Today, the Browns signed wide receiver David Bell, cornerback Mike Ford Jr., linebacker Khaleke Hudson, and defensive tackle Sam Kamara to the active roster.