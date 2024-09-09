NFL

Browns’ David Njoku could miss time with a high ankle sprain suffered in Week 1 vs. the Cowboys

Zach Wolpin
On Sunday afternoon, the Cleveland Browns started their season with a home game vs. the Dallas Cowboys. Offensively, the Browns struggled to consistently move the ball. Dallas outworked Cleveland all game to win the game 33-17. The Cowboys could have easily scored more points but had the game locked up heading into the fourth quarter. 

Starting QB Deshaun Watson did not play well for the Browns. He was 24-45 for 169 yards, one touchdown, and two interceptions. Watson was also sacked six times. It was a tough game offensively for the Browns who had just 10 points heading into the fourth quarter. To make matters worse, starting TE David Njoku is feared to have suffered a high ankle sprain. NFL insider Ian Rapoport noted that Njoku could miss anywhere from 3-6 weeks.

David Njoku will miss time with a high ankle sprain


In the third quarter of Cleveland’s Week 1 loss to the Cowboys, TE David Njoku suffered a high ankle sprain. The 28-year-old had to leave the game and did not return to play. Njoku finished the day with four catches for 44 yards. Even without finishing the game, that led all Browns players for receiving yards in Week 1. Ian Rapoport of the NFL Network reported that the veteran TE will undergo testing on Monday to determine the extent of his injury. Cleveland cannot afford for Njoku to miss an extended time.

Losing Njoku would be a major blow for the Browns on offense. The veteran TE is coming off his best professional season. Njoku had 81 receptions in 2023 for 882 yards and six touchdowns were all career-highs. His 16 games started last season were also the most in his career. It’s unlucky that Nkoku suffered an injury in Week 1. Cleveland’s backup TE is Jordan Akins, in his second season with the Browns. Akins played in all 17 games last season and made four starts. With Njoku likely missing time, Akins will have to step up as the starting TE. Not an ideal start to the season for the Browns.

Twitter

Zach Wolpin

Zach Wolpin is an NBA and NFL expert who's been betting on the league for over three years now. Wolpin is a fan of the NFL and NBA and has been watching for a decade and a half. He covers the latest news and stories surrounding the league daily. His passion in life is sports and being able to share that through his writing. He has written about the NBA and other sports leagues through various media outlets over the years like Sir Charles In Charge, G-Men HQ, and TAP into South Plainfield. Before he became a Sports Editor, Wolpin attended Montclair State University where he graduated in 2021. He studied Sports Media and Writing while in school.
