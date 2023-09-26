The Cleveland Browns are one of the three AFC North teams with a 2-1 record, but they have something that currently sets them apart from the rest of the division. Their +41 point differential is 25 points better than the next highest team, and it is largely due to how dominant their defense has been in the early going.

Browns Suffocate Titans, Have Dominant Defense Through 3 Weeks

The Browns defense in Week 3: 🧱 26 rushing yards allowed

🧱 4.6 passing yards per attempt allowed

🧱 5 first downs allowed

🧱 0 TDs allowed pic.twitter.com/YykM6sXsjy — PFF (@PFF) September 25, 2023

The defense for the Browns has given up a total of 32 points so far, the best mark in the league. They allowed zero touchdowns in both Week 1 and Week 3, holding their opponents to a lone field goal in each contest. They’ve given up just 491 yards of total offense, 250+ less than the second place Bills, who have been applauded for their defensive prowess so far.

It is the third-fewest yards allowed through 3 games in NFL history. Only the 1999 Buccaneers (430) and 1970 Lions (431) allowed fewer.

When looking at the game results thus far, it is easy to see the outlier in which the Browns allowed 26 points to the Steelers in their lone loss. But two of the three touchdowns that Pittsburgh scored were of the defensive variety, with Kenny Pickett’s 71-yard pass being the only touchdown allowed by Cleveland’s defense so far in 2023.

Tough Tests Coming Against Ravens And 49ers

The Browns defense has been on the field for 39 drives this season… They have only allowed a touchdown on ONE of those drives 🤯 pic.twitter.com/HdfO4Feelt — PFF (@PFF) September 26, 2023

They were completely dominant against the Titans in Week 3. The Browns allowed just 5 first downs all day, holding Ryan Tannehill to 104 yards passing and sacking him five times. Tennessee mustered just 26 rushing yards on the day, with Cleveland holding them to just 94 yards of total offense.

The unit is of course headed by Myles Garrett, who has solidified himself as one of the three best defensive players in the NFL. The race for Defensive Player of the Year is currently a three-headed one, and Garrett isn’t far behind the outright leader. Micah Parsons (+200) has held his spot since the opening week, but TJ Watt (+250) has closed the gap. Garrett and his 4.5 sacks are currently sitting at +350.

Cleveland will face a couple of tough tests over the next two weeks as they take on the Ravens and 49ers in consecutive games.

