Browns Depth Chart: With Nick Chubb done for the season, Cleveland is signing Kareem Hunt to take over at RB1

Zach Wolpin
On Monday night, Brown’s RB Nick Chubb suffered a devastating knee injury. It was so bad that the ESPN broadcast on MNF would not replay it. The 27-year-old was coming off one of his best statistical seasons in the NFL. Chubb rushed for a career-high (1,525) yards in 2022. 

In Week 1 of the 2023 season, he carries the ball 18 times for 106 rushing yards. Sadly, the Pro Bowl RB suffered a knee injury that is going to leave him sidelined for the rest of the season. Luckily for Cleveland, there was still a free-agent RB available that they were comfortable signing. NFL insider Jordan Schultz reported that the Browns have signed Kareem Hunt to take over the RB1 duties.

Kareem Hunt should fit in seamlessly with the Browns’ offense in 2023


During the preseason, free-agent RB Kareem Hunt made a few visits to find a potential home in 2023. Reports said that he was going to sign with the Saints, but that never panned out. Hunt had been with the Browns for the past four seasons. However, he was not with the team in training camp or during the preseason. In light of Nick Chubb’s injury, Kareem Hunt is signing with the Browns for the remainder of the 2023 season.

The 28-year-old will have missed the first two games of the season, but that shouldn’t affect his play with Cleveland. This is going to be his fifth season with the team. Head coach Kevin Stafanski has been the offensive coordinator for the past four seasons. Hunt should feel very comfortable in his system. They were lucky that Hunt was still available to sign.


Over the past few seasons, Kareem Hunt had played more of a complimentary role with the Browns. Nick Chubb was their workhorse RB while Hunt was more of a dual-threat player. Without Chubb for the rest of the season, Hunt is going to be an RB1 again. As a rookie in 2017 with the Chiefs, Hunt led the NFL with 1,327 and played in all 16 games.

At 28, he’s not guaranteed to have that same kind of production seven years into his career. Last season, Hunt played in all 17 games for the Browns but made no starts. He had 123 carries for 468 yards and three rushing touchdowns along with 35 catches for 210 yards and a receiving touchdown. If he stays healthy for the Browns in 2023, Hunt should be able to surpass his 2022 numbers.

Zach Wolpin is an NBA and NFL expert who's been betting on the league for over three years now. Wolpin has been a fan of the NFL and NBA and has been watching for a decade and a half. He covers the latest news and stories surrounding the league daily. His passion in life is watching sports and being able to share that through his sports writing. He has written about the NBA and other sports leagues through various media outlets over the years like Sir Charles In Charge, G-Men HQ, and TAP into South Plainfield. Before he became a Sports Editor, Wolpin attended Montclair State University where he graduated in 2021. He studied Sports Media and Writing while in school.
