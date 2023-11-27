The Buffalo Bills desperately needed to pick up a victory in Week 12 against the Philadelphia Eagles. They entered the game with a 41% chance of making the playoffs, and were a full two games behind the Miami Dolphins for the division lead in the AFC East. And in keeping with what has been a theme for Buffalo so far this season, they lost yet another close game in heart-breaking fashion, and dropped their record to 6-6.

Bills Season In Limbo After Loss To Eagles

The Bills were coming off of a convincing victory against the New York Jets that they hoped would get their season back on track. They had lost four of their previous six games, with the two victories being secured on last-minute plays that featured questionable calls. After starting out the season 3-1 and looking like a dominant Super Bowl contender, Josh Allen and company were in danger of having their season slip away from them.

They put up quite the fight against Philadelphia on Sunday. They were up 17-7 at halftime and the margin stayed the same after a third quarter that featured a touchdown for each team, but the Bills fell apart in the fourth quarter. The Eagles scored two touchdowns within the first five minutes of the period, taking a 28-24 lead. With just under two minutes left, Allen hit Gabe Davis for a 7-yard touchdown pass that put the Bills in front 31-28, but Jalen Hurts wouldn’t go away.

Philadelphia got into good enough field goal position to allow Jake Elliot a 59-yard attempt as time expired in regulation, and the outstanding kicker sent the game into overtime. Buffalo drove down on the opening possession and kicked a field goal, but Hurts responded by leading the Eagles on a touchdown drive to secure the victory. Philadelphia improved to a league-best 10-1.

Bye Week Will Help, But Big Game With Chiefs Looms

The #Bills are now 6-6 on the season as they go into their bye. The remaining schedule once they return… Week 14: at Chiefs

Week 15: Cowboys

Week 16: at Chargers

Week 17: Patriots

Week 18: at Dolphins https://t.co/BSKrSF8xkV — Ari Meirov (@MySportsUpdate) November 27, 2023

The Bills are on the opposite end of the spectrum. Given their loss and the rest of the happenings around the AFC in Week 12, their postseason chances have dropped all the way down to 15%. They are going into a bye week which should provide some much needed, late-season rest, but will face the formidable Kansas City Chiefs on the other side.

Should the Dolphins win their next two games against the Commanders and Titans and the Buffalo loses to Kansas City, then the Bills could be a full four games back of Miami for the division lead entering Week 15.