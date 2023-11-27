Denver’s start to the 2023 season was less than ideal. They started 0-3 and were just 1-6 through their first six games. Head coach Sean Payton was taking heavy criticism and he knew his team was capable of more. Since then, the Broncos have won five straight games to have a 6-5 record through the first 12 weeks of the season.

Three of those five straight wins have been one-score games and the Broncos are peaking at the right time. Denver would have liked to have a few more wins in the first few weeks, but they’ll take where they’re at right now. The Broncos have a huge road test coming up in Week 13 against Houston. Both teams are 6-5 and are trying to make a push for the 2023 playoffs.

Denver will be on the road in Week 13 to face the Texans

In Week 12, the Broncos were at home to face the Browns. Cleveland’s starting QB Deshaun Watson is out for the season due to injury. Rookie Dorian Thompson-Robinson is starting in his place. He was 14-29 passing vs. Denver for 134 yards and one passing touchdown. Thompson-Robinson took a big hit in the second half and backup P.J. Walker had to come into the game.

The Browns have one of the best defenses in the league this season, but they were no match for the Broncos in Week 12. Denver had 169 yards rushing as a team on the ground. Samaje Perine and Russell Wilson had rushing touchdowns for the Broncos. Javonte Williams led the team with 18 carries for 65 rushing yards along with three catches for six receiving yards.

#Broncos QB Russell Wilson this season: – 2442 total yards

– 21 total touchdowns

– 4 interceptions

– 103.4 passer rating His resurgence has been so fun to see. This was what Denver was hoping for when they made the trade to get him. pic.twitter.com/MPpteZKKxk — JPAFootball (@jasrifootball) November 27, 2023



Russell Wilson’s stats in Week 12 were not his best this season, but the 34-year-old cares more about getting the win. We’ve seen that throughout his career. The nine-time Pro-Bowler will put his body on the line to get a win and he’s having a bounce-back season in 2023. Last year, Wilson threw for 16 touchdowns and 11 interceptions in 15 games.

Through 10 games this season, he’s already thrown for 21 touchdowns and has just four interceptions on the season. Additionally, he was 4-11 as their starter in 2022 and is 6-5 in 2023. In Week 13, Wilson and the Broncos will be on the road to face C.J. Stroud and the Texans. Houston’s (23.5) points per game this season is the tenth-best in the NFL in 2023. If Denver wins, their chances to make the playoffs in 2023 will continue to increase