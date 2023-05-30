NBA

The Atlanta Hawks Are Favorites To Land Jaylen Brown

Owen Jones
The Atlanta Hawks are now the betting favorites to land Boston Celtics guard Jaylen Brown according to BetOnline.

 

After a loss in Game 7 of the Eastern Conference Finals to the Miami Heat, Jaylen Browns future with the Boston Celtics have come into question. The potential acquisition of Brown would significantly bolster the Hawks’ roster, further solidifying their position as a rising force in the Eastern Conference.

Why Would The Hawks Go After Jaylen Brown?

Jaylen Brown has established himself as one of the league’s premier young talents, showcasing tremendous scoring ability, defensive prowess, and versatility on the court. His combination of athleticism, shooting, and defensive acumen has made him an attractive target for numerous teams seeking to upgrade their roster.

The Atlanta Hawks were eliminated by the Celtics in six games in the first round of the NBA playoffs. They have quickly become an up-and-coming team with a bright future. Led by All-Star point guard Trae Young and Dejounte Murray, the Hawks have built a squad capable of contending in the East. But the potential addition of Jaylen Brown would undoubtedly elevate their chances of sustained success and make them an even more formidable opponent.

Brown’s offensive skills would mesh with the Hawks’ fast-paced and dynamic style of play. His scoring ability would provide an additional offensive threat alongside Trae Young. Brown’s defensive tenacity would further enhance the Hawks’ defensive identity, complementing the team’s commitment to tenaciousness on that end of the floor.

The big question is: how much will it cost to trade for Jaylen Brown? The Hawks already traded some future draft capital to get Dejounte Murray, maybe the plethora of young players already on the roster will suffice as the asking price for Brown remain unknown.

As the NBA off-season approaches, all eyes will be on the Atlanta Hawks and their pursuit of Jaylen Brown. If the trade materializes, it could mark a significant turning point for both teams involved.

