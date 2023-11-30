Texans Injury Report: Tank Dell Returns, Dalton Schultz Misses Again

The Houston Texans now have two of their key offensive weapons on the injury report with Tank Dell and Dalton Schultz.



I’m told by a #Texans official WR Tank Dell (calf) has returned to practice today after missing yesterday. DeMeco Ryans had been optimistic about Dell. A good sign. TE Dalton Schultz (hamstring) missed yesterday and isn’t on the field today. — James Palmer (@JamesPalmerTV) November 30, 2023

Tank Dell and Dalton Schultz missed practice on Wednesday. However, Dell returned today while Schultz was still sidelined from practice. Tank Dell is dealing with a calf injury while Schultz is dealing with a hamstring injury. Dell and Schultz have been focal points of this Texans passing attack along with Nico Collins. C.J. Stroud has just been one of the best quarterbacks in the NFL and he is only a rookie.

Tank Dell has been one of the better rookie wide receivers in the NFL as well. In 10 games, Dell has 47 receptions for 709 yards and 7 touchdowns. He has been the favorite target for Stroud. Stroud stated before Dell was drafted that he wanted the Texans to draft him. Dell has become one of the steals of the NFL Draft, and Stroud’s influence for that pick has deemed fruitful for the Houston Texans. Dell seems to be trending in the right direction for suiting up on Sunday.

The Houston Texans are +700 to win the AFC South according to Texas sportsbooks.

After a slow start to the season, tight end Dalton Schultz has been a good security blanket for C.J. Stroud. He is now dealing with a hamstring injury which could explain his worst game of the season last week. Schultz only caught one of two targets for two yards and barely played in the second half in a pretty competitive game against the Jaguars. Schultz has now missed back-to-back practices so his availability is now in doubt. Brevin Jordan would be the starting tight end if Schultz were to miss.