Texans Injury Report: Dameon Pierce And Nico Collins Not Practicing Today

Owen Jones
Houston Texans’ key offensive pieces Dameon Pierce and Nico Collins were not seen practicing today as they get ready to face the Bengals.

 

Pierce has been dealing with an ankle injury while Collins is dealing with a calf injury. Pierce missed last week’s game and him missing a second game in a row would not be surprising. Collins was deemed a limited participant in Wednesday’s practice. Him being downgraded to a DNP is not a good sign for his availability on Sunday. Tomorrow will be a big day for Collins as he looks to build another good game.

Pierce has not been the runner he was last year. He is averaging only 3.0 yards per carry. Even thouhg the offensive line is not helping him, Pierce still is not getting it done between the tackles. The Texans have now gone to a 50/50 split with Devin Singletary when Pierce was healthy. Singletary will likley lead the backfield once again with Mike Boone also mixing in as well.

Nico Collins is having a breakout season for the Houston Texans and is one of rookie quarterback C.J. Stroud’s favorite targets. Him and rookie Tank Dell have been one of the more underrated wide receiver duos in the NFL. Collins already has 631 yards receiving and is averaging 17.5 yards per reception. Collins also has a whopping 11.9 yards per target and has solidified himself as the big play threat in this high powered passing offense.

The Houston Texans are +525 to win the AFC South according to Texas sportsbooks.

The Texans face a tough test going on the road to face the Cincinnati Bengals. With Collins and Pierce looking iffy to play, it will be tough for the Texans to win playing against a streaking Bengals team.

Owen Jones

Owen Jones is a sports writer mainly focusing on NFL news. He also has knowledge in the NBA and MLB fields as well. He recently graduated from the University of North Georgia with a Bachelors Degree in Communications. His experience covering sports news stems from when he wrote for his college's student newspaper, the UNG Vanguard. His main goal is to share his knowledge and passion for sports with as many people as possible.
