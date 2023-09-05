Tee Higgins Voted Most Underrated WR In the NFL

Cincinnati Bengals wide receiver Tee Higgins was recently voted for being the most underrated wide receiver in the NFL.

This comes at very high praise from he rest of the league. There are many wide receiver who arguably fit the bill as well. Higgins was a second round pick back in the 2020 NFL draft out of the Clemson University. He was then quarterback Trevor Lawrence’s favorite target and was one of the main contributors on their National Championship run. Higgins came onto the scene his junior season at Clemson where he recorded 59 receptions for 1,167 yards and 13 touchdowns.

What Makes Higgins Underrated?

Higgins has always been a red zone threat his entire career. He has had 6 or more touchdowns during his NFL career and has surpassed 1000 yards over the last two seasons. He has been simply overshadowed by Ja’Marr Chase ever since he reunited with his college quarterback Joe Burrow. Since Chase has been in town, Higgins has had his best seasons to date. He has seen consistent target share even with Chase there as he has surpassed over 100 targets since getting drafted. His long term outlook with the Bengals should be monitored, however, as he is due for a contract extension next offseason.

Tee Higgins would easily be the wide receiver one on his team if he did not play for the Bengals. They have said that they would like to extend the young wide receiver, but that may be out on hold because they might want to pay Joe Burrow first above all else.

Nevertheless, the Bengals are seen as one of the better teams in the NFL and could appear in another Super Bowl. Tee Higgins will be a vital part of this Bengals offense and should be productive wherever he decides to play next.