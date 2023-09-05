NFL

Tee Higgins Voted Most Underrated WR In the NFL

Author image
Owen Jones
Twitter Linkedin
Sports Editor
2 min read
ahznakugjvsjzfxrklq2
ahznakugjvsjzfxrklq2

Cincinnati Bengals wide receiver Tee Higgins was recently voted for being the most underrated wide receiver in the NFL.

 

This comes at very high praise from he rest of the league. There are many wide receiver who arguably fit the bill as well. Higgins was a second round pick back in the 2020 NFL draft out of the Clemson University. He was then quarterback Trevor Lawrence’s favorite target and was one of the main contributors on their National Championship run. Higgins came onto the scene his junior season at Clemson where he recorded 59 receptions for 1,167 yards and 13 touchdowns.

What Makes Higgins Underrated?

https://nbcsports.brightspotcdn.com/dims4/default/bb9e799/2147483647/strip/false/crop/4594x3063+0+0/resize/1486x991!/quality/90/?url=https%3A%2F%2Fnbc-sports-production-nbc-sports.s3.amazonaws.com%2Fbrightspot%2F8a%2F11%2Fbe40709d4cb89546899049207fa3%2Fhttps-delivery-gettyimages.com%2Fdownloads%2F1604265043

Higgins has always been a red zone threat his entire career. He has had 6 or more touchdowns during his NFL career and has surpassed 1000 yards over the last two seasons. He has been simply overshadowed by Ja’Marr Chase ever since he reunited with his college quarterback Joe Burrow. Since Chase has been in town, Higgins has had his best seasons to date. He has seen consistent target share even with Chase there as he has surpassed over 100 targets since getting drafted. His long term outlook with the Bengals should be monitored, however, as he is due for a contract extension next offseason.

The Cincinnati Bengals are favorites to win the AFC North at +155 according to Ohio sportsbooks.

Tee Higgins would easily be the wide receiver one on his team if he did not play for the Bengals. They have said that they would like to extend the young wide receiver, but that may be out on hold because they might want to pay Joe Burrow first above all else.

Nevertheless, the Bengals are seen as one of the better teams in the NFL and could appear in another Super Bowl. Tee Higgins will be a vital part of this Bengals offense and should be productive wherever he decides to play next.

Author image
Twitter Linkedin

Owen Jones

Owen Jones is a sports writer mainly focusing on NFL news. He also has knowledge in the NBA and MLB fields as well. He recently graduated from the University of North Georgia with a Bachelors Degree in Communications. His experience covering sports news stems from when he wrote for his college's student newspaper, the UNG Vanguard. His main goal is to share his knowledge and passion for sports with as many people as possible.
View All Posts By Owen Jones
Author Image

Owen Jones

Twitter Linkedin
Owen Jones is a sports writer mainly focusing on NFL news. He also has knowledge in the NBA and MLB fields as well. He recently graduated from the University of North Georgia with a Bachelors Degree in Communications. His experience covering sports news stems from when he wrote for his college's student newspaper, the UNG Vanguard. His main goal is to share his knowledge and passion for sports with as many people as possible.
View All Posts By Owen Jones

Popular From NFL

Latest news

View all
rsz 20230804 085102 sports fbn seahawks smith get
NFL

LATEST Seattle Seahawks Schedule: 3 Keys Games To Watch In 2023

Author image Anthony R. Cardenas  •  1 second
ahznakugjvsjzfxrklq2
NFL
Tee Higgins Voted Most Underrated WR In the NFL
Author image Owen Jones  •  13min

Cincinnati Bengals wide receiver Tee Higgins was recently voted for being the most underrated wide receiver in the NFL.   Bengals Tee Higgins was voted the most underrated WR in…

rsz nick bosa john lynch 49ers getty 1438254107
NFL
49ers Roster: Nick Bosa, George Kittle Could Be Out For Week 1
Author image Anthony R. Cardenas  •  53min

The San Francisco 49ers have high aspirations for the 2023 NFL season, but they may have to start their campaign short-handed. 49ers Could Be Short-Handed Against Steelers On Sunday San…

Bengals NFL BetUS
NFL
How to Bet On NFL 2023/24 in New Brunswick – Top 5 NB Sports Betting Sites
Author image Andy Newton  •  1h
San Francisco 49ers vs Philadelphia Eagles NFL 7
NFL
How to Bet On NFL 2023/24 in Manitoba- Top 5 MB Sports Betting Sites
Author image Andy Newton  •  1h
Chiefs vs Bengals NFL 7
NFL
How to Bet On NFL 2023/24 in Prince Edward Island – Top 5 PE Sports Betting Sites
Author image Andy Newton  •  59min
How To Bet On Philadelphia Eagles Vs San Francisco 49ers in Georgia Top GA NFL Sportsbooks
NFL
How to Bet On NFL 2023/24 in Saskatchewan – Top 5 SK Sports Betting Sites
Author image Andy Newton  •  1h
Arrow to top